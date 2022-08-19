Dore Copper Mining : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL

CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Date of Report: August 18, 2022

General

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Doré Copper Mining Corp. ("Doré" or the "Corporation") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the notes thereto. The Corporation's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise stated, all amounts discussed herein are denominated in Canadian dollars. This MD&A was prepared as of August 18, 2022, and all information is current as of such date. Readers are encouraged to read the Corporation's public information filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This discussion provides management's analysis of Doré Copper Mining Corp.'s historical financial and operating results and provides estimates of Doré Copper Mining Corp.'s future financial and operating performance based on information currently available. Actual results will vary from estimates and the variances may be significant. Readers should be aware that historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Corporate Overview

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré"), (formerly AmAuCu Mining Corporation ("AmAuCu")), was incorporated under the laws of Canada on April 11, 2017, and through its 100% owned subsidiary, CBay Minerals Inc. ("CBay") owns an interest in mineral properties located in Chibougamou, Quebec, for the purposes of exploration and evaluation. The Corporation's office is located at 130 King St. W., Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario.

On December 13, 2019, the Corporation completed a reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction" or "Qualifying Transaction"), pursuant to which AmAuCu amalgamated with a wholly owned subsidiary of ChaiNode Opportunities Corporation ("ChaiNode"), and was subsequently renamed Doré Copper Mining Corporation (see note 10). The Corporations common shares were subsequently listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and began trading under the symbol "DCMC" on December 17, 2019.

The Corporation's main assets, held through its 100% owned subsidiary, CBay Minerals Inc., include the Corner Bay deposit, the Cedar Bay past producing mine, the Copper Rand past producing mine, the Devlin deposit, the Copper Rand mill and tailings management facility. Other deposits include the Lac Doré deposit, and various exploration targets on Portage Island.

The last operating mine within the Corporation's optioned assets was the Copper Rand mine which ceased operations in December 2008 when the assets were owned by Campbell Resources. The Corner Bay mine produced a 40,000 tonne bulk sample in September 2018. After mining stopped, the mill was put in a shutdown protocol in late 2008 and early 2009 where flotation cells, pump boxes, thickeners and slurry lines were all emptied. The ball mills were emptied of material, liners were removed and the mills were raised on jacks. Afterwards the equipment was deenergized.

Operational Highlights Q2 2022

The Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties.

Exploration

During Q2 2022 a total of 19,721 meters were drilled on the Corner Bay and Doré Ramp deposits.

Corner Bay

The Corporation is completing a 45,000 metre drilling campaign at Corner Bay in 2022. This drilling program is part of the feasibility study work to upgrade the Inferred mineral resource to the Indicated category. The total drilled in Q2 2022 was 18,377 meters with 21 holes completed and three holes in progress. Infill drilling was done in areas of the Main Vein above and below the dyke. Results from the infill program were disclosed in the news releases dated July 11 and August 11, 2022 and are summarized in the table below. The time to receive assay results is now similar to pre-COVID 19 pandemic.

Page 1