Dore Copper Mining : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation") were prepared by management in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ("IAS34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS"). Only changes in accounting policies have been disclosed in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Corporation's circumstances.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities.
An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Corporation's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
7,337,960
Cash and cash equivalents
13,227,922
Amounts receivable [note 3]
1,390,359
1,251,217
Tax credit receivable
2,912,125
2,912,125
Prepaid expenses
131,574
139,968
Investments [note 4]
815,959
815,088
Total current assets
12,587,977
18,346,320
Non-current assets
113,475
Equipment [note 5]
58,050
Mineral property interests [note 6]
5,930,629
5,930,629
Total assets
18,632,081
24,334,999
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
2,055,222
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,560,322
Deferred premium on flow-through shares [note 8]
2,473,113
2,706,230
Total current liabilities
4,528,335
4,266,552
EQUITY
51,143,179
Share capital [note 8]
50,643,179
Equity settled employee benefits [note 8]
2,154,827
1,971,632
Share purchase warrants [note 8]
475,371
475,371
Deficit
(39,669,631)
(33,021,735)
Total equity
14,103,746
20,068,447
Total liabilities and equity
18,632,081
24,334,999
Going concern [note 1]
Commitments [note 11]
Subsequent events [note 14]
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
These financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 26, 2022.
They are signed on the Corporation's behalf by:
"Ernest Mast"
"Mario Stifano"
Director
Director
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
EXPENSES
84,073
Consulting [note 10]
141,621
Depreciation [note 5]
4,575
575
Exploration and evaluation [note 6]
6,300,079
3,005,107
Flow-through interest penalty
12,728
-
Investor relations
171,764
131,190
Office expenses [note 10]
84,413
109,653
Professional fees
59,904
81,919
Share-based payments [note 8]
183,195
183,885
Shareholder communication costs
13,932
45,521
6,914,663
3,699,471
Loss before the following
(6,914,663)
(3,699,471)
Other items
33,650
Interest income
1,891
Deferred tax recovery [note 8]
233,117
149,739
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(6,647,896)
(3,547,841)
Basic and diluted loss per share [note 9]
(0.10)
(0.14)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the period ending March 31,
2022
2021
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(6,647,896)
Loss for the period
(3,547,841)
Add charges to earnings not involving a current payment of cash
4,575
Depreciation [note 5]
575
Share based payments [note 8]
183,195
183,885
Non-cash exploration expenses [note 8]
500,000
700,000
Other income related to flow-through share
(233,117)
premium [note 8]
(149,739)
Changes in non-cash working capital balances related to
(6,193,243)
(2,813,120)
operations
(139,142)
Amounts receivable
(15,108)
Prepaid expenses
8,394
13,865
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
494,900
(610,378)
Cash used in operating activities
(5,829,091)
(3,424,741)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(871)
Purchase of investments [note 4]
(11,111)
Purchase of equipment [note 5]
(60,000)
-
Cash used in investment activities
(60,871)
(11,111)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from shares issued in private
-
placements [note 8]
2,039,742
Proceeds from shares issued in flow-through
-
private placements [note 8]
10,998,900
Proceeds from the exercise of stock
-
options [note 8]
50,000
Share issue costs [note 8]
-
(1,037,450)
Cash provided by financing activities
-
12,051,192
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during
the period
(5,889,962)
8,615,340
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
13,227,922
4,334,290
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
7,337,960
12,949,630
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
