    DCMC   CA25821T1003

DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP.

(DCMC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/27 02:11:39 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD   +5.26%
04:32pDORE COPPER MINING : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
05/26Doré Copper Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12Doré Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options and Deferred Share Units
GL
Dore Copper Mining : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements

05/27/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements March 31 2022

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

To the Shareholders of

Doré Copper Mining Corp.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation") were prepared by management in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ("IAS34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS"). Only changes in accounting policies have been disclosed in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Corporation's circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities.

An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Corporation's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

March 31

December 31

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

7,337,960

Cash and cash equivalents

13,227,922

Amounts receivable [note 3]

1,390,359

1,251,217

Tax credit receivable

2,912,125

2,912,125

Prepaid expenses

131,574

139,968

Investments [note 4]

815,959

815,088

Total current assets

12,587,977

18,346,320

Non-current assets

113,475

Equipment [note 5]

58,050

Mineral property interests [note 6]

5,930,629

5,930,629

Total assets

18,632,081

24,334,999

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

2,055,222

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,560,322

Deferred premium on flow-through shares [note 8]

2,473,113

2,706,230

Total current liabilities

4,528,335

4,266,552

EQUITY

51,143,179

Share capital [note 8]

50,643,179

Equity settled employee benefits [note 8]

2,154,827

1,971,632

Share purchase warrants [note 8]

475,371

475,371

Deficit

(39,669,631)

(33,021,735)

Total equity

14,103,746

20,068,447

Total liabilities and equity

18,632,081

24,334,999

Going concern [note 1]

Commitments [note 11]

Subsequent events [note 14]

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 26, 2022.

They are signed on the Corporation's behalf by:

"Ernest Mast"

"Mario Stifano"

Director

Director

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

$

$

EXPENSES

84,073

Consulting [note 10]

141,621

Depreciation [note 5]

4,575

575

Exploration and evaluation [note 6]

6,300,079

3,005,107

Flow-through interest penalty

12,728

-

Investor relations

171,764

131,190

Office expenses [note 10]

84,413

109,653

Professional fees

59,904

81,919

Share-based payments [note 8]

183,195

183,885

Shareholder communication costs

13,932

45,521

6,914,663

3,699,471

Loss before the following

(6,914,663)

(3,699,471)

Other items

33,650

Interest income

1,891

Deferred tax recovery [note 8]

233,117

149,739

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(6,647,896)

(3,547,841)

Basic and diluted loss per share [note 9]

(0.10)

(0.14)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the period ending March 31,

2022

2021

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(6,647,896)

Loss for the period

(3,547,841)

Add charges to earnings not involving a current payment of cash

4,575

Depreciation [note 5]

575

Share based payments [note 8]

183,195

183,885

Non-cash exploration expenses [note 8]

500,000

700,000

Other income related to flow-through share

(233,117)

premium [note 8]

(149,739)

Changes in non-cash working capital balances related to

(6,193,243)

(2,813,120)

operations

(139,142)

Amounts receivable

(15,108)

Prepaid expenses

8,394

13,865

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

494,900

(610,378)

Cash used in operating activities

(5,829,091)

(3,424,741)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(871)

Purchase of investments [note 4]

(11,111)

Purchase of equipment [note 5]

(60,000)

-

Cash used in investment activities

(60,871)

(11,111)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from shares issued in private

-

placements [note 8]

2,039,742

Proceeds from shares issued in flow-through

-

private placements [note 8]

10,998,900

Proceeds from the exercise of stock

-

options [note 8]

50,000

Share issue costs [note 8]

-

(1,037,450)

Cash provided by financing activities

-

12,051,192

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during

the period

(5,889,962)

8,615,340

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

13,227,922

4,334,290

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

7,337,960

12,949,630

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dore Copper Mining Corp. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 20:31:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
