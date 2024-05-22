Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting
May 22, 2024 at 05:06 pm EDT
MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 9, 2024 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.
At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Martin Schwartz
51,846,540
86.03
8,419,813
13.97
Alan Schwartz
51,792,652
85.94
8,473,701
14.06
Jeffrey Schwartz
51,144,626
84.86
9,121,727
15.14
Jeff Segel
51,794,247
85.94
8,472,106
14.06
Alain Benedetti
48,469,742
80.43
11,796,611
19.57
Brad A. Johnson
48,696,162
80.80
11,570,191
19.20
Sharon Ranson
52,261,198
86.72
8,005,155
13.28
Norman M. Steinberg
47,759,251
79.25
12,507,102
20.75
Maurice Tousson
51,746,889
85.86
8,519,464
14.14
Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.
At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.
Profile Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother’s Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.4 billion and employs approximately 3,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.
CONTACTS: Saint Victor Investments Inc. Rick Leckner (514) 245-9232
Dorel Industries Inc. Jeffrey Schwartz (514) 934-3034
Dorel Industries Inc. is a Canada-based global consumer products company. The Company designs, manufactures or sources, markets, and distributes a diverse portfolio of product brands through its Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment is engaged in the sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which include metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Home segment's brands include Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bebe Confort, Quinny, and Cosco. The Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the sale of childrenâs accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high-chairs and infant health and safety aids. The Dorel Juvenile segment's brands include DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio.