DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/17/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders are invited to participate by live audio webcast at https://www.dorel.com/pages/shareholder-information

Shareholders will have the ability to interact with Dorel Industries Inc. Senior Management by submitting questions to ir@dorel.com. To be sure your questions are addressed during the Q&A portion of the annual meeting, it is recommended that you submit them no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, BebeConfort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

For more information:        
Rick Leckner
Tel.: (514) 245-9232 


