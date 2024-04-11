Dorel Industries Inc. 1255 Greene Ave., Suite 300 Westmount, Québec H3Z 2A4 934-3034 www.dorel.com NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (the "Company") will be held at the Company's head office, 1255 Greene Ave., Suite 300, Westmount, Québec, on May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern time). The purposes of the Meeting are to: Receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and the auditors' report thereon; Elect directors; Appoint auditors and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and Transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting. Only persons registered as shareholders on the records of the Company as of the close of business on April 9, 2024 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote or act at, the Meeting. No person who becomes a shareholder after the Record Date will be entitled to vote or act at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. The Meeting will be webcast through the Company's website (www.dorel.com), on the home page under "Events", and the Company asks all shareholders to participate in that manner. While shareholders viewing the webcast will not be able to vote during the Meeting, they will be able to ask questions to the Company's management at its conclusion through the webcast platform. Please vote your shares prior to the Meeting by returning your proxy form or voting instruction form, voting online or using the toll-free telephone number set out on the proxy or voting instruction form. Proxies to be used at the Meeting must be deposited with Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Attention: Proxy Department), 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 prior to 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on Monday, May 20, 2024 or with the Secretary of the Company before the commencement of the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. DATED at Montréal, Québec April 9, 2024 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Jeffrey Schwartz Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Websites Where Proxy-Related Materials are Posted The Proxy-Related Materials are available on the Company's website at www.dorel.comand under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Notice Package Although the Proxy-Related Materials have been posted on-line as noted above, Beneficial Shareholders will receive paper copies of a notice package ("Notice Package") via prepaid mail, including the Notice of Meeting, containing information prescribed by NI 54-101 such as the date, time and location of the Meeting and the website addresses where the Proxy-Related Materials are posted, a VIF and a supplemental mail list return card for Beneficial Shareholders to request they be included in the Company's supplementary mailing list for receipt of the Company's interim financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year. Registered Shareholders will receive copies of the Notice of Meeting and a form of proxy via prepaid mail. How to Obtain Paper Copies of Proxy-Related Materials Shareholders may obtain paper copies of this Circular free of charge by contacting: (i) for Registered Shareholders and Beneficial Shareholders with a 15-digit Control Number: Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at 1-866-962-0498 (within North America) or 514-982-8716 (outside North America); or (ii) for Beneficial Shareholders with a 16-digit Control Number: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. toll free at 1-877-907-7643. Any request for paper copies which are required in advance of the Meeting should be sent so that the request is received by the Company by 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on May 2, 2024 in order to allow sufficient time for shareholders to receive their paper copies and to return their VIF or form of proxy, as applicable, by its due date. After the Meeting date, shareholders may obtain paper copies of the Circular free of charge by contacting the Secretary of the Company at 514-934-3034. APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES Appointment of Proxy A Registered Shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting in person is requested to complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy and to deliver it to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (i) by mail or hand delivery to Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, or (ii) by facsimile to 416-263-9524 or 1-866-249-7775. A Registered Shareholder may also vote using the internet at www.investorvote.com or telephone at 1-866-732-8683. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, the form of proxy must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on Monday, May 20, 2024 or deposited with the Secretary of the Company before the commencement of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The document appointing a proxy must be in writing and executed by the Registered Shareholder or his attorney authorized in writing or, if the Registered Shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. A Registered Shareholder submitting a form of proxy has the right to appoint a person (who need not be a shareholder) to represent him or her at the Meeting other than the persons designated in the form of proxy furnished by the Company. To exercise that right, the name of the Registered Shareholder's appointee should be legibly printed in the blank space provided. In addition, the Registered Shareholder should notify the appointee of such person's appointment, obtain such person's consent to act as appointee and instruct the appointee on how the Registered Shareholder's shares are to be voted. Shareholders who are not Registered Shareholders should refer to "Notice to Beneficial Shareholders" below. Revocation of Proxy A Registered Shareholder who has submitted a form of proxy as directed hereunder may revoke it at any time prior to the exercise thereof. If a Registered Shareholder who has given a proxy personally attends the Meeting at which that proxy is to be voted, that Registered Shareholder may revoke the proxy and vote in person. In addition to the revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a proxy may be revoked by instrument in writing executed by the Registered Shareholder or his attorney or authorized agent and deposited with (i) Computershare Investor Services Inc. at any time up to 5:00 p.m. 3

(eastern time) on Monday, May 20, 2024 by mail or by hand delivery to Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, or by facsimile to 416-263-9524 or 1-866-249-7775, or (ii) with the Secretary of the Company on the day of the Meeting before the commencement thereof, or any adjournment thereof, and upon any such deposit, the proxy will be revoked. Notice to Beneficial Shareholders The information set out in this section is of importance to many shareholders, as a substantial number of shareholders are Beneficial Shareholders and do not hold shares of the Company in their own names. Beneficial Shareholders should note that only proxies deposited by Registered Shareholders (shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of shares) can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. If shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those shares will notbe registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Those shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Shares held by brokers or their nominees can be voted (for or against resolutions or withheld from voting) only upon the instructions of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, the broker/nominees are prohibited from voting shares for their clients. Subject to the following discussion in relation to NOBOs (as defined below), the Company does not know for whose benefit the shares of the Company registered in the name of CDS & Co., a broker or another nominee are held. There are two categories of Beneficial Shareholders for the purposes of applicable securities regulatory policy in relation to the mechanism of dissemination to Beneficial Shareholders of proxy-related materials and other security holder materials and the request for voting instructions from such Beneficial Shareholders. Non-objecting beneficial owners ("NOBOs") are Beneficial Shareholders who have advised their intermediary (such as brokers or other nominees) that they do not object to their intermediary disclosing ownership information to the Company, consisting of their name, address, e-mail address, securities holdings and preferred language of communication. Securities legislation restricts the use of that information to matters strictly relating to the affairs of the Company. Objecting beneficial owners ("OBOs") are Beneficial Shareholders who have advised their intermediary that they object to their intermediary disclosing such ownership information to the Company. In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, the Company is sending the Notice Package directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs. NI 54-101 permits the Company, in its discretion, to obtain a list of its NOBOs from intermediaries and use such NOBO list for the purpose of distributing the Notice Package directly to, and seeking voting instructions directly from, such NOBOs. As a result, the Company is entitled to deliver the Notice Package to Beneficial Shareholders in two manners: (a) directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs; or (b) indirectly to all Beneficial Shareholders through intermediaries. In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, the Company is sending the Notice Package directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs. The cost of the delivery of the Notice Package by intermediaries to OBOs will be borne by the Company. The Company has used a NOBO list to send the Notice Package directly to NOBOs whose names appear on that list. If the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., has sent these materials directly to a NOBO at the request of the Company, such NOBO's name and address and information about its holdings of shares of the Company have been obtained from the intermediary holding such shares on the NOBO's behalf in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements. As a result, any NOBO of the Company can expect to receive a VIF from Computershare Investor Services Inc. NOBOs should complete and return the VIF to Computershare Investor Services Inc. in the envelope provided. In addition, telephone voting and internet voting are available; instructions in respect of the procedure for telephone and internet voting can be found in the VIF. Computershare Investor Services Inc. will tabulate the results of VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the shares represented by such VIFs. Applicable securities regulatory policy requires intermediaries, on receipt of Notice Packages that seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders indirectly, to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings on Form 54-101F7 (Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary). Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their shares are voted at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. Often, the form of request for voting instructions supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its broker is identical to the form of proxy provided to Registered Shareholders; however, its purpose is limited to instructing the Registered Shareholder how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to appear in person and vote at the Meeting should be appointed as their own representatives at the Meeting in accordance with the directions of their intermediaries and Form 54-101F7. Beneficial 4

Shareholders can also write the name of someone else whom they wish to appoint to attend the Meeting and vote on their behalf. Unless prohibited by law, the person whose name is written in the space provided in Form 54-101F7 will have full authority to present matters to the Meeting and vote on all matters that are presented at the Meeting, even if those matters are not set out in Form 54-101F7 or the Circular. The majority of brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). In forwarding the Notice Package to Beneficial Shareholders, Broadridge typically includes a VIF in lieu of the form of proxy that some intermediaries employ. Beneficial Shareholders are requested to complete and return the VIF to Broadridge by mail or facsimile. Alternatively, Beneficial Shareholders can call a toll-free telephone number to vote the shares held by them or access Broadridge's dedicated voting website at https://central-online.proxyvote.comto deliver their voting instructions. Broadridge will then provide aggregate voting instructions to the Company's transfer agent and registrar, which tabulates the results and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of shares to be represented at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. EXERCISE OF DISCRETION BY PROXIES Shares represented by properly-executed proxies in favour of the persons designated in the enclosed form of proxy, in the absence of any direction to the contrary, will be voted FOR the: (i) election of directors and (ii) appointment of auditors, as stated under such headings in this Circular. Instructions with respect to voting will be respected by the persons designated in the enclosed form of proxy. With respect to amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and with respect to other matters that may properly come before the Meeting, such shares will be voted by the persons so designated in their discretion. As of the date hereof, management of the Company knows of no such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting. VOTING SHARES As at April 9, 2024, there were 4,136,753 Class A Multiple Voting Shares and 28,420,299 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company issued and outstanding. Each Class A Multiple Voting Share entitles the holder thereof to ten votes while each Class B Subordinate Voting Share entitles the holder thereof to one vote. The Company has fixed April 9, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the Meeting. Any registered shareholder of record as at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. The Company's Class B Subordinate Voting Shares are restricted securities in that the Company's Class A Multiple Voting Shares carry a greater vote per security than the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares. As set out above, the Class A Multiple Voting Shares entitle the holders thereof to ten votes per share while the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares entitle the holders thereof to one vote per share at meetings of shareholders of the Company, subject to the condition that the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares entitle the holders thereof to ten votes per share on any vote in respect of the liquidation, dissolution or winding- up of the Company or the sale, lease or exchange of all or substantially all of its property. In the aggregate, all of the voting rights associated with the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares represented, as at April 9, 2024, 40.7% of the voting rights attached to all of the Company's issued and outstanding voting securities. Only shareholders of record as at the close of business on the Record Date will receive notice of, and be entitled to attend and vote at, the Meeting. A shareholder of record on the Record Date will be entitled to vote those shares included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting prepared as at the Record Date, even though the shareholder may subsequently dispose of his or her shares. No shareholder who has become a shareholder after the Record Date will be entitled to attend or vote at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. Take-over Bid Protection In the event that an offer is made to purchase Class A Multiple Voting Shares and constitutes a "take-over bid" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, each Class B Subordinate Voting Share will become convertible at the option of the holder, at any time while such offer is in effect, into one Class A Multiple Voting Share. The conversion right may be exercised only for the purpose of depositing the resulting Class A Multiple Voting Shares in response to the offer and the transfer agent and registrar of the Company will deposit the resulting Class A Multiple Voting Shares on behalf of the shareholder. No share certificates representing Class A Multiple Voting Shares will be delivered to the shareholder in such circumstances. 5

If: (i) Class A Multiple Voting Shares resulting from the conversion and deposited pursuant to the offer are subsequently withdrawn by the shareholder or are not taken up by the offeror; or (ii) the offer is abandoned or withdrawn by the offeror, the Class A Multiple Voting Shares will be re-converted into Class B Subordinate Voting Shares and a share certificate representing the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares will be sent to the shareholder by the transfer agent and registrar of the Company. All Class A Multiple Voting Shares resulting from the conversion which are taken up and paid for by the offeror will be deemed to be re-converted into Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at the time the offeror is required under the relevant securities legislation to take up and pay for such shares. In the event that the offeror takes up and pays for the Class A Multiple Voting Shares resulting from conversion, the transfer agent and registrar of the Company will deliver to the holders thereof the consideration paid for such shares by the offeror. In light of the foregoing, there will be no right to convert the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares into Class A Multiple Voting Shares in the following cases: the offer to purchase Class A Multiple Voting Shares is not required under applicable securities legislation or the rules of a stock exchange on which the Class A Multiple Voting Shares are then listed to be made to all or substantially all holders of Class A Multiple Voting Shares who are in a province of Canada to which the legislation applies, that is, the offer is an "exempt take-over bid" within the meaning of the foregoing securities legislation or stock exchange rules; an offer to purchase Class B Subordinate Voting Shares is made concurrently with the offer to purchase Class A Multiple Voting Shares and the two offers are identical with respect to price per share, percentage of outstanding shares for which the offer is made and in all other material respects. The offer to purchase the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares must be unconditional, subject to the exception that the offer for the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares may contain a condition to the effect that the offeror not be required to take up and pay for Class B Subordinate Voting Shares tendered in response to the offer if no shares are purchased pursuant to the contemporaneous offer for the Class A Multiple Voting Shares; or holders of Class A Multiple Voting Shares representing, in the aggregate, more than 50% of the then-outstanding Class A Multiple Voting Shares (excluding shares owned immediately prior to the offer by the offeror and any "joint actor", as defined in the relevant securities legislation) certify to the transfer agent and registrar and to the Secretary of the Company that they will not tender any shares in response to the offer for the Class A Multiple Voting Shares. PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS As at April 9, 2024, to the best knowledge of the Company, the following entity beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the Class A Multiple Voting Shares of the Company: Name and place of residence Number of shares held Percentage of class Schwartz Segel G.P.(1) 3,999,960 96.7% Westmount, Québec, Canada ____________________ Schwartz Segel G.P. is a partnership indirectly controlled in the aggregate by Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz and Jeff Segel, each of whom is an executive officer and a director of the Company. The registered owner of the Class A Multiple Voting Shares is Schwartz Segel Family Holdco ULC , which also holds 2,055,139 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares. Schwartz Segel Family Holdco ULC is wholly owned by Schwartz Segel G.P. 6

As at April 9, 2024, to the best knowledge of the Company, the following persons beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, more than 10% of the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company: Name and place of residence Number of shares held Percentage of class Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc.(1) 5,536,074 19.48% Montréal, Québec, Canada Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.(2) 4,689,487 16.50% La Jolla, California, U.S.A. Gate City Capital Management, LLC(3) 3,001,800 10.56% Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A. ____________________ This information is taken from an "alternative monthly report" filed on SEDAR by Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. on June 7, 2023. As disclosed in such report, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. maintains exclusive power to exercise investment control or direction over these shares, which are owned by accounts it manages, and which were acquired in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Company. The information is taken from an "alternative monthly report" filed on SEDAR by Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. on June 6, 2022. As disclosed in such report, Brandes Investment Partners has control but not ownership of these shares and acquired the shares in the ordinary course of its business of investing for and on behalf of investment advisory clients and not for the purpose of changing or influencing the control of the Company. This information is taken from an "alternative monthly report" filed on SEDAR by Gate City Capital Management, LLC on May 10, 2023. As disclosed in such report, Gate City Capital Management, LLC has control or direction but not ownership of these shares and acquired the shares in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for purpose of exercising control or direction over the Company. BUSINESS TO BE TRANSACTED AT THE MEETING This Circular contains information relating to the receipt of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. 1. Financial Statements The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 and the report of the auditors thereon will be tabled at the Meeting. These audited consolidated financial statements form part of the 2023 Annual Report of the Company. Copies of the 2023 Annual Report may be obtained from the Secretary of the Company upon request and will be available at the Meeting. 2. Election of Directors The Board of Directors currently consists of nine directors. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote for the election of nine directors. The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy intend to vote for the election of the nine nominees whose names are set out below. All nominees are currently directors of the Company. Voting for directors will be made on an individual basis. Each director will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the election of his or her successor, unless the director resigns or the office becomes vacant by removal, death or other cause. The following table sets out the name, age and province or state of residence of each of the nine persons proposed to be nominated for election as director, all other positions and offices with the Company now held by such person, his or her principal occupation, the year in which such person became a director of the Company, the number of Class A Multiple Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company that such person has advised are beneficially owned or over which control or direction is exercised, directly or indirectly, by such person as at the date indicated below, the number of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in respect of which each such person holds options, the number of deferred share units ("DSUs") held and the total value of shares and DSUs. The table also sets out membership of the directors on the four committees of the Board of Directors, namely, the Audit Committee, Human Resources and Compensation Committee (the "HRCC"), Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee (the "CGNC") and Disclosure Committee. Other than as may be set out below, each director has held his or her principal occupation for the last five years. 7

As at April 9, 2024 Number of shares beneficially Number of owned or over which control is Class B Total value of Name, province of First exercised shares shares and residence, age and year as Position(s) on subject to Number of DSUs(5) principal occupation director the Board Class A Class B option DSUs held ($) Martin Schwartz 1987 Director, -(1) -(1) - 158,096(3) 1,022,881 Québec, Canada Member of Age: 75 the President and Chief Disclosure Executive Officer of the Committee Company Martin Schwartz is a co-founder of Ridgewood Industries Ltd., which was merged with several associated companies to create the Company, which subsequently went public in 1987. Originally Executive Vice-President of the Company, Mr. Schwartz has held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer since 1992. Jeff Segel 1987 Director - (2) 160,100 (2) - 208,572 (3) 2,385,308 Jeff Segel Québec, Canada Age: 73 Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing of the Company Jeff Segel is a co-founder of Ridgewood Industries Ltd. Mr. Segel held the position of Vice-President, Sales and Marketing of the Company from 1987 to 2003. In 2003, Mr. Segel's title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Sales and Marketing. Alan Schwartz 1987 Director - (2) 200,000 (2) - 8,157 (3) 1,346,776 Alan Schwartz Québec, Canada Age: 72 Executive Vice-President, Operations of the Company Alan Schwartz is a co-founder of Ridgewood Industries Ltd. Mr. Schwartz held the position of Vice-President, Operations of the Company from 1989 to 2003. In 2003, Mr. Schwartz's title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Operations. Jeffrey Schwartz 1987 Director, -(1) -(1) - 202,353(3) 1,309,224 Ontario, Canada Member of Age: 61 the Executive Disclosure Vice-President, Chief Committee Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company Jeffrey Schwartz, previously Vice-President of the Juvenile Division of the Company, was the Company's Vice-President, Finance from 1989 to 2003. In 2003, his title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. Schwartz is a graduate of McGill University in Montréal, Québec, in the field of business administration. 8

As at April 9, 2024 Number of shares beneficially Number of owned or over which control is Class B Total value of Name, province of First exercised shares shares and residence, age and year as Position(s) on subject to Number of DSUs(5) principal occupation director the Board Class A Class B option DSUs held ($) Alain Benedetti, FCPA, 2004 Director, - - - 80,602(4) 521,495 ICD.D Member of Québec, Canada the Audit Age: 75 Committee, Corporate Director CGNC and HRCC Alain Benedetti, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, is the retired Vice-Chairman of Ernst & Young LLP, where he worked for 34 years, most recently as the Canadian area managing partner, overseeing all Canadian operations. Prior thereto, he was the managing partner for eastern Canada and the Montréal office. Mr. Benedetti has extensive experience with both public and private companies having served on numerous public company Boards. A former Chair of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mr. Benedetti has served on the Audit Committee of the Company since 2004 and was its Chair from 2005 to April 1, 2021. Brad A. Johnson, CPA 2019 Director, - - - 53,389(4) 345,427 Massachusetts, U.S.A. Member of Age: 62 the Audit Assistant Professor of Committee, Practice at Babson CGNC and College HRCC Brad A. Johnson is currently an Assistant Professor of Practice at Babson College, a private business school in Wellesley, Massachusetts. He has extensive experience in e-commerce and business operations, including Vice President Operations at Wayfair, an online furniture retailer, and Chief Operating Officer of Intrepid Learning Solutions. He is a strategic advisor to Foundry Brands, Stitch Fix, Formio Sequoyah and several other organizations. Mr. Johnson holds an MBA degree from the Darden School of Business of the University of Virginia, a BBA degree from St. Bonaventure University, Allegany, New York, and a CPA designation from the State of New York. Sharon Ranson, FCPA, 2019 Director, - - - 41,147(4) 266,221 ICD.D Chair of the Ontario, Canada Audit Age: 66 Committee President and Founder of The Ranson Group Inc. Sharon Ranson is an experienced corporate director with in-depth financial expertise in accounting, capital markets and investments. She has provided strategic oversight to numerous Boards and Advisory Committees, and has chaired various Board committees including audit, governance, risk, human resources and compensation. Ms. Ranson is also President and Founder of The Ranson Group Inc., a company offering coaching and leadership work with senior executives. She has extensive experience in the Financial Services industry as a top-ranked Financial Services Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Ranson is an FCPA, FCA and holds the ICD.D designation. She graduated from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and holds an MBA degree from York University, Toronto, Ontario. 9