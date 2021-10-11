Dorel Industries : Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

Pon Holdings, which also bought the Sparta, and Batavus brands for around $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets, where it expects to sell e-bikes as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

Together we can further cater to the ever growing demand for quality and electric bikes, whether it's for urban use, leisure or sports," CEO Janus Smalbraak said in a statement.

The businesses being acquired from Dorel, which also include GT, Charge, and Caloi, have annual sales of $1.2 billion, Pon said.

