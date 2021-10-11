Log in
    DII.B   CA25822C2058

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

(DII.B)
  Report
Dorel Industries : Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

10/11/2021 | 06:48am EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales.

Pon Holdings, which also bought the Sparta, and Batavus brands for around $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets, where it expects to sell e-bikes as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

Together we can further cater to the ever growing demand for quality and electric bikes, whether it's for urban use, leisure or sports," CEO Janus Smalbraak said in a statement.

The businesses being acquired from Dorel, which also include GT, Charge, and Caloi, have annual sales of $1.2 billion, Pon said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 959 M - -
Net income 2021 56,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 900
Free-Float 80,7%
Managers and Directors
Martin Schwartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz CFO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Norman M. Steinberg Chairman
Alan Schwartz Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Maurice Tousson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.-30.21%274
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED2.14%6 032
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.55%5 405
VICTORIA PLC49.62%1 562
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.94%1 529
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.-35.19%1 417