Dorian LPG : Provides Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2021 and Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date (Form 8-K)

Dorian LPG Ltd Provides Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2021 and Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

STAMFORD, Conn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the 'Company' or 'Dorian LPG'), a leading owner and operator of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ('VLGCs'), today updated its financial and operational outlook for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company plans to issue a press release on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 prior to the market open, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Outlook for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

The following unaudited financial data for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is preliminary and based on information available to the Company at this time. The financial data has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management and does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition as of March 31, 2021 and its results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Based on information available to the Company at this time, the Company expects that for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Time Charter Equivalent (1) revenues

to be between $97,600,000 -$99,600,000

Total Vessel operating expenses

(including drydock-related expenses)

to be between $19,200,000 - $21,200,000

Time Charter-in expenses $4,400,000 - $4,600,000

G&AExpected to be approximately $4,000,000 higher due to a provision for a charter dispute

Calendar Days‌1,980

Available Days‌2,091

Operating Days‌1,993

Utilization Rate‌95.3%