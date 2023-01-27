Doric Nimrod Air One to return GBP25.8 million to investors

Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company that leases aircraft - Intends to return GBP25.8 million to shareholders on February 3 through a compulsory redemption of redeemable shares in its capital. Says the compulsory redemption will be effected at 60.67 pence per share. Expects all redemption proceeds to be paid in pounds.

Current stock price: 61.00p

12-month change: up 97%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

