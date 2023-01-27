Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Doric Nimrod Air One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNA   GG00B4MF3899

DORIC NIMROD AIR ONE LIMITED

(DNA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-01-27 am EST
60.00 GBX    0.00%
04:48pDoric Nimrod Air One to return GBP25.8 million to investors
AN
01/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Summary 
Summary

Doric Nimrod Air One to return GBP25.8 million to investors

01/27/2023 | 04:48pm EST
Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company that leases aircraft - Intends to return GBP25.8 million to shareholders on February 3 through a compulsory redemption of redeemable shares in its capital. Says the compulsory redemption will be effected at 60.67 pence per share. Expects all redemption proceeds to be paid in pounds.

Current stock price: 61.00p

12-month change: up 97%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

