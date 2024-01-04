Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd - investment firm that acquires, lease and then sells aircraft - Receives notice via subsidiary DNA Alpha Ltd that Emirates is exercising the option to enable it to redeliver the Airbus A380-861 aircraft with the manufacturer's serial number 132 in the minimum condition equivalent to "half-life" together with a cash sum. If the aircraft is returned to DNA Alpha, Emirates will pay a sum of USD12.0 million to DNA Alpha, plus "normal" monetary compensation. The lease expiry for the aircraft is August 29, 2025.
Current stock price: 118.50 pence, up 0.4% on Thursday
12-month change: up 15%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
