Doric Nimrod Air Three Limited is a Guernsey-based company, which specializes in fund segment. The Company's investment objective is to obtain income returns and a capital return for its shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then selling aircraft. To pursue its investment objective, the Company has used the net proceeds of placings and other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to initially acquire four Airbus A380 Aircraft which are leased to Emirates, the national carrier owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary, DNA Alpha Limited, which holds the assets of the Company. The Company's asset manager is Amedeo Management Limited.

Sector Business Support Services