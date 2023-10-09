Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended firm - Reaches deal to sell two aircraft assets, MSN 077 and MSN 090, purchased in October and December 2011 respectively. Says that at the respective lease end dates of each asset, currently expected to be October 14 and December 2, it will sell them to international airline, Emirates. According to the terms of the sale, Emirates will pay Doric Nimrod GBP28.9 million for each asset, or a combined total of USD70 million for both. The directors intend to make a capital distribution to shareholders "as soon as practicably possible" following the latter of the two lease end dates. The board aims to maintain the company's current dividend policy, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Current stock price: 103.48 pence, up 8.4% in London on Monday afternoon

12-month change: up 14%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

