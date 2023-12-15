(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings of London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd and Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd - investment firms that acquire, lease and then sell aircraft - Doric Two reports revenue of GBP61.5 million in the half year ended September 30, down from GBP61.5 million the year prior. Says profit for the period rose to GBP31.2 million, from GBP27.7 million previously. Earnings per share rises to 18.05 pence, from 16.06 pence. Doric Three says revenue falls to GBP38.6 million in the half year ended September 30, from GBP39.8 million the year prior. Says profit for the period doubled to GBP24.0 million, from GBP12.0 million previously. Earnings per share rises to 10.91 pence, from 5.46 pence.

----------

Indus Gas Ltd - oil and gas explorer and developer with assets in India - Says revenue falls to USD26.2 million in first half ended September 30, from USD27.4 million a year ago. Says pretax profit falls slightly from USD22.6 million, from USD22.7 million previously. Chair Jonathan Keeling says: "The company is well positioned given the strong demand for gas in India and the positive pricing environment. The company welcomed the gas price formula revision of domestic gas as announced by government of India, which was effective from April 2023.

----------

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC - London-headquartered investment company - Says pretax profit swings to GBP8,000 in the first half ended September 30, from a GBP44,000 loss the previous year. Says revenue rose to GBP14,000 from GBP7,000 previously. Basic earnings per share was 0.39p, swinging from a loss per share of 1.9p a year ago.

----------

Kazera Global PLC - mining-focused investment company - Says revenue falls to GBP31,000 in the year ended Jue 30, from GBP107,000 previously. Says pretax loss widens to GBP1.4 million, from GBP851,000 the year prior. Says it intends to return excess cash to shareholders if it cannot find a suitable acquisition opportunity. Chair Gerard Kisbey-Green says: "I am confident that Kazera is poised for a prosperous future, and I am excited about the journey that lies ahead for our company."

----------

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

