Corporate

Governance

Roadshow

AGM 2023

S v e i n R i c h a r d B r a n d t z a e g -

C h a i r m a n o f t h e B o a r d o f D i r e c t o r s

Agenda 03

10

13

19

24

Introduction

Full Year results 2022/23

Board of Directors

Sustainability

Compensation System

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2023

2

Introduction

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2023

Introduction

Introduction Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Personal Information:

Norwegian Citizen

Chair of Board of Directors, dormakaba, since 01.05.2023

Career

Since 2021 Mondi Plc, Member of Board of Directors, United Kingdom;

Board

• Since 2020 Swiss Steel Holding, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Switzerland;

2020-2023 Den norske Bank (DnB) ASA, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, Norway;

Positions

2019-2022 Veidekke ASA, Chair of the Board of Directors, Norway;

• 2019 - 2020 SCR Sibelco, Member of the Board of Directors, Belgium;

• 2014-2020 Norwegian University of Science and Technology Chairman of the Board of Directors, (Elected by the Norwegian Government);

• 2013-2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sapa AS, Norway

• 2009-2019 President & CEO of Norsk Hydro ASA, Norway;

• 2006-2009 Executive Vice President, Norsk Hydro ASA, Member of Corporate Management Board, President of Aluminium Products

Executive

Business Area, Norway;

• 2003-2006 President, Hydro Aluminium Rolled Products, Cologne, Germany;

Career

• 2002-2003 President, Hydro Aluminium Metal Products, Oslo, Norway;

• 2000-2001 President, Hydro Magnesium, Brussels, Belgium;

• 1985-2000 R&D, commercial and operational management positions in Norsk Hydro ASA

• Since 2023 The Norges Bank Investment Management, Chair of the Council of Ethics, Norway;

• 2019-2021 Norwegian Government Committee on Business and Industry development, Head of Norwegian Government Committee on

External

Business and Industry development in Norway (Dirstriktsnæringsutvalget), Norway;

2019-2020 Member of the Norwegian Government Committee on New Ethical, Guidelines for the Norges Bank Investment Management

Activities

(Norwegian Wealth Fund), Norway;

2012-2019 Norwegian representative in the Bilderberg Meetings Steering Committee, Norway;

• 2009-2019 Member of the European Roundtable for Industrialists, European Union;

• 2017-2019 Chairman of the Energy and Climate Working Group, European Union

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2023

4

Introduction

dormakaba - we make access in life smart and secure

Top three position in the

Broad offering of products,

worldwide market for access and

Around 16,000 employees

solutions and services for secure

security solutions

access to buildings and rooms from a

worldwide

single source

About 2.8 billion Swiss francs in

With an experience of more

Innovation leader in

sales. dormakaba is listed at the

than 150 years with a

our industry like

SIX Swiss Exchange (DOKA)

presence in more than 130

mobile access and

countries

cloud-based solutions

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 12:24:29 UTC.