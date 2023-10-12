Dormakaba Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the provision of access solutions and systems in the security industry. The Company operates in three business segments: the Access + Data Systems segment products range from mechanical and mechatronic lock cylinders, networked access control solutions, pushbutton locks, digital locking systems, access control and management software, card readers, and hotel locking systems to electronic high-security locking solutions, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) locks, transit and cargo security products, as well as locks and cylinders for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) use; the Key Systems segment offers products, ranging from keys, key blanks and transponder keys to mechanical, electronic and (semi-)industrial key cutting and origination machines, as well as duplication equipment, and Other segment includes operations involving contactless identification systems, which are based on Legic smartcard technology.

Sector Technology