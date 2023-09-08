Explanation concerning the approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Approval of the Group Management Report and the Financial Statements of the Group and dormakaba Holding AG for the financial year 2022/23

31 para. 3 of the Articles of Incorporation, the AGM resolves on the appropriation of the disposable profit, in particular the distribution of dividends and the repayment of reserves from capital contributions. If the BoD's proposal is approved, the total distribu- tion amounts to CHF 9.50 per share, in the form of an equal distribution half from unappropriated retained earnings and half from reserves from capital contributions. As in the previous years, the distribution from the reserves from capital contributions is made without deduction of the Swiss withholding tax of 35 %. Shares of dormakaba Holding AG purchased until 6 October 2023 will entitle the holder to receive the distribu- tion. As of 9 October 2023, the shares will be traded

Explanation: In accordance with article 698 para. 2 items 4 and 6 CO and § 15 (d) and

Calculated based on the number of shares as at 30 June 2023. The total amount of the distribu- tion depends on the number of shares entitled to dividend payout as at 6 October 2023. Treasury shares are not entitled to dividend payout.

Motion: The BoD proposes that the retained earnings at the disposal of the AGM, i.e.

Explanation: In accordance with article 698 para. 2 item 2 and para. 3 item 1 CO and

15(b) of the Articles of Incorporation, the AGM elects individually each member of the BoD and the Chair of the BoD. The statutory term of office is one year, ending at the next AGM. Resumes of the persons proposed can be found in the Corporate Governance Report 2022/23, being part of the Annual Report 2022/23, and at www.dk.world/BoD. Additionally, here are short CVs of the newly proposed persons:

Ines Pöschel (55), a Swiss citizen, lic.iur. University of Zurich, has been working as a lawyer and partner at Kellerhals Carrard in Zurich since 2007. Prior to that, she was Senior Associate at Bär & Karrer AG (Zurich) from 2002 to 2007 and Senior Manager at Andersen Legal LLC (Zurich) from 1999 to 2002. She specializes in capital markets and corporate law with a focus on governance-related areas and corporate transactions­. In addition, Ines Pöschel has many years of experience on the board of directors of various companies such as currently Alcon AG, Graubündner Kantonalbank and Belimo Holding AG. With her expertise and experience, Ines Pöschel is an excellent choice to strengthen the dormakaba BoD in the area of governance, sustainability, compensation and compliance.

She will be an independent member of the dormakaba BoD.

Till Reuter (55), a German citizen, has been a Board member of German-basedhigh-tech company Neura Robotics since 2022. Prior to that he was Chairman of the Theo Müller S.e.c.s. corporate group (2019-2022) and Chief Executive Officer of Kuka AG (2009-2018). Before, he held various senior management positions in the financial industry. He is founder and Chairman of Rinvest, and was a Board member of the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industry eV (2017-2018; BDI - voice of the German industry) and a Board Member/Chairman for Swisslog Holding AG (2014-2018). With his industrial and technology background, Till Reuter is an excellent choice to strengthen the dormakaba BoD.

He will be an independent member of the dormakaba BoD.

5. Elections to the Nomination and Compensation Committee

Motion: The BoD proposes the new or re-election (by way of separate election) of the following members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) for a term of one year each, ending at the next AGM: