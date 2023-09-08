Letter to Shareholders Strong organic growth driven by price and continued sequential improvements Dear Shareholders, I am pleased to address you for the first time as Chairman of the Board of dormakaba and report to you, together with our CEO, on the progress and results of our company for the financial year 2022/23. This year was marked by some important milestones. First and foremost, we achieved our short-term goals, improving sequentially over the course of the past two half-years. Second, we have made some significant moves to ensure the successful implementation of our Shape4Growth (S4G) strategy to attain our mid-term stra­ tegic and financial targets. Streamlining our organizational setup, we are sharpening our focus on key markets and core businesses and further simplifying our processes to improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, we have announced a transfor­ mation program designed to make the company more agile, customer-focused, and profitable to make sure that we are able to compete for top positions and deliver strong, reliable financial performance going forward. dormakaba achieved strong organic sales growth of 8.4%, with an 3.4% absolute rise in adjusted EBITDA and a stable adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5% in the financial year 2022/23. This result was in line with our guidance and was supported by a stronger and robust second half-year performance and improvement in all sales regions. Price realization, strict cost management, procurement optimization, and stable volume­ growth, particularly in the US commercial market, all contributed to the ­positive development. External headwinds - including cost inflation in Europe, high attrition in the US, and de-stocking along the construction industry supply chain - affected profitability and inhibited even higher organic growth. The company's cash flow position improved significantly, thanks to effective reduction of working capital in both receivables management and in manufacturing inventories.

2 dormakaba Holding AG Adjusted EBITDA rose to CHF 384.8 million (previous year: CHF 372.3 million) and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5% (previous year: 13.5%). These figures reflect the year's strong price realizations and improvements in operational efficiency, partially offset by a negative product mix and increased functional costs, mainly relating to strategic investments in growth and profitability initiatives. Stronger performance in the second half of the financial year helped to overcome these headwinds. Continued investment in digitalization and related product innovation has positioned dormakaba well to provide its customers with effective solutions to their fast-evolving needs for safe, secure, and sustainable buildings. The financial year 2022/23 saw a wide array of new product launches around the globe, many of which were showcased and awarded at the two leading Trade Fairs in our industry, ICS West 2023 in Las Vegas, and Bau 2023 in Munich. Throughout the financial year 2022/23, dormakaba continued the execution of its S4G strategy. The new operating model implemented during the previous financial year was further refined in March 2023 by the announcement of a streamlined organizational setup, reducing the number of the Executive Committee members from nine to six to simplify and improve the speed of processes and thus, further benefit customer-centricity. The company introduced two new roles to strengthen its commercial and innovation capabilities: a Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). Under the lead of the new CCO, dormakaba will intensify its emphasis on core markets where it holds strong competitive positions and optimize its go-to-market approach. The introduction of a CIO role allows dormakaba to focus all global engineering capabilities and R&D efforts under one lead, working with one global strategy and roadmap to serve customers with an improved time- to-market. The leadership team was further strengthened by welcoming Christina Johansson as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With this focused and leaner set-up, we are confident that the S4G transformation program communicated in early July 2023 will succeed. The program represents an important step to achieve better profitability and sustainable volume growth. Among other goals it aims to further consolidate the global production footprint, to reduce the supplier base and to improve sourcing capabilities, as well as to optimize the setup of general administration functions such as Finance and Human Resources by leveraging shared service centers. The program is projected to deliver combined cost savings of a yearly run-rate improvement of up to CHF 170 million by the end of 2025/26, enabling us to free up capacity for further investments in growth and inno- vation. At the same time, the program comes with an estimated net reduction of

3 dormakaba Holding AG approximately 800 full-time equivalent positions worldwide. All the organizational changes will come into effect step-by-step starting in 2023/24 once negotiations with the respective workers' representatives have been completed in a socially responsible manner. Financial performance dormakaba's net sales rose by 3.3% to CHF 2,848.8 million in the financial year 2022/23 (previous year: CHF 2,756.9 million). Organic sales growth contributed 8.4% (of which 6.9% relates to pricing) to the overall increase. The impact on sales growth from acquisitions and divestments was -0.5%, and currency translation effects were -4.0%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.4% to CHF 384.8 million (previous year: CHF 372.3 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5% (previous year: 13.5%). Positive contributions to margins from strong price realizations and increased operational efficiency were partly offset by a negative product mix, higher functional costs from strategic investments in growth and profitability, customer inventory destocking, the residual impact of inflation on freight, labor, and energy costs, and adverse currency exchange effects. Items affecting comparability totaled CHF -59.0 million at the EBITDA level (previous year: CHF -30.3 million). These costs principally relate to the organizational transformation program (CHF 42.4 million) and IT optimization (CHF 14.1 million). Performance of Regions (Access Solutions) and Key & Wall Solutions dormakaba saw solid demand in most of its markets during the financial year 2022/23, with satisfactory order intakes and backlogs. All business segments made positive contributions to organic growth. Organic sales in Region Americas rose by 10.5% to CHF 781.8 million, driven by higher sales prices, steady US commercial construction activity, and robust growth in multi- housing. Adjusted EBITDA increased to CHF 145.7 million (previous year: CHF 130.2 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18.6% (previous year: 17.5%). Price realization compensated for inflationary pressures; dormakaba also realized efficiencies in the sales process, reaping benefits from an internal reorganization executed earlier in the financial year. Organic sales in Region Asia Pacific rose by 2.2% and stood at CHF 572.2 million year-on-year, mainly influenced by the lack of recovery in the Chinese market and a decrease of orders in the OEM business in H2. Adjusted EBITDA declined to CHF 92.6

4 dormakaba Holding AG million (previous year: CHF 101.2 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.2% (previous year: 17.6%) mainly driven by lower plant outputs. Organic sales for Region Europe & Africa grew by 8.0% to CHF 1,166.5 million year- on-year, driven by strong price increases and volume growth. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to CHF 219.8 million (previous year: CHF 232.6 million), which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% (previous year: 20.3%). The reduced margin resulted from a lower global demand for door hardware that led to a decrease in plant outputs. Organic sales in Key & Wall Solutions grew by 12.1% to CHF 395.0 million year-on- year. Adjusted EBITDA margin substantially improved and concluded at 18.0% (pre- vious year: 13.8%). This increase was mainly driven by a strong growth of profitable sales in the US market where Business Unit Movable Walls was able to leverage the situation of a changed competitive landscape. Simultaneously, Business Unit Key Systems was able to increase adjusted EBITDA margin by offsetting inflationary pressure with strong price realization. Cash flow and net profit Cash flow from operations increased to CHF 363.4 million (previous year: CHF 188.4 million). The operating cash flow margin (net cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of sales) increased to 10.1% (previous year: 4.6%) mainly due to tightly managed - and therefore decreasing net working capital. Free cash flow recovered from CHF -31.6 million to CHF 176.6 million. dormakaba closed the financial year 2022/23 with a net profit of CHF 88.5 million (previous year: CHF 38.8 million). The net profit figure for the current year reflects a negative impact of CHF 59.5 million from goodwill amortization. dormakaba decided to fully apply the revised Swiss GAAP FER standard (FER30) starting in financial year 2022/23. This led to a change in regarding the standard's accounting policy choice for goodwill accounting to increase transparency and improved ­comparability regarding acquired businesses. Goodwill is now being capitalized and amortized in the income statement. The Board will propose to the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) that a dividend of CHF 9.50 per share be paid out for the financial year 2022/23 (previous year: CHF 11.50). This corresponds to a payout ratio of 51.9%, taking into account the costs related to organizational transformation but excluding the effects of the revised goodwill accounting described above.