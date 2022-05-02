Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dormakaba Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/29 11:31:06 am EDT
455.00 CHF   +3.29%
12:37aDORMAKABA : has signed agreement to divest its Mesker business
PU
04/05DORMAKABA : Top 5 Technology Trends to Change our Lives in 2022 and Beyond
PU
03/22Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dormakaba : has signed agreement to divest its Mesker business

05/02/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
dormakaba has signed agreement to divest its Mesker business Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

dormakaba has signed an agreement to divest its hollow metal doors business Mesker to the key principals of Trimco and Metal Manufacturing Industries (MMI). The transaction will enable management to focus on dormakaba's access solutions offering, an important step in the turnaround of the company's Americas core business. The parties have agreed to not disclose financial details of the transaction. However, the transaction will trigger around CHF 64 million negative impact on net profit mostly due to goodwill impairment. In addition, as the transaction has no material impact on the company's cash flow, the Board of Directors of dormakaba has decided not to consider the transaction when determining the dividend for the ongoing financial year 2021/22.

Rümlang, 2 May 2022 - dormakaba has signed an agreement to divest its Mesker hollow metal doors business to the key principals of Trimco and Metal Manufacturing Industries (MMI). Both Trimco and MMI are well-established players in the Americas market with deep industry experience. US-based Trimco is a recognized leader in the North American market for innovating, designing, and manufacturing architectural hardware solutions. MMI is the premier hollow metal doors and frames manufacturer in the Mexican market, exporting its products to Central and South America. The transaction will include 300 employees who will be taken on by the new owners.

Says Jim-Heng Lee, CEO dormakaba: "This divestment will enable our Region Americas to focus on our core business. It is an important step for the turnaround of the Americas core business and thus for the implementation of our growth strategy. We are pleased that we have found new owners with the specialized expertise needed for the Mesker business to thrive."

The transaction will have a negative impact on net profit of around CHF 64 million mostly due to goodwill impairment. As this divestment affects the comparability, it will be excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT and its margins. As the transaction has no material impact on the company's cash flow, the Board of Directors has decided not to consider it when determining the dividend for the ongoing financial year 2021/22.Both parties have agreed to not disclose further financial details of the transaction. The transaction is expected to be closed the latest by the end of the current financial year (30 June 2022).

dormakaba acquired Mesker in 2016. The Design Hardware brand acquired with the Mesker business was separated and profitably integrated into the main Americas business. The remaining hollow metal doors business has had a negative impact on the financial performance of Region Americas for some years; in the first half-year of financial year 2021/22 it diluted the adjusted EBITDA margin of AS AMER by 230 basis points and of dormakaba Group by 60 basis points.

Download Media Releasedormakaba_mediarelease_Mesker_220502.pdf - 113 KB

Download pictures of the Headquarters of dormakaba Group

Investor and Analyst Information
Siegfried SchwirzerHead of Investor Relations
  • siegfried.schwirzer@dormakaba.com
  • +41 44 818 90 28
Patrick LehnSenior Manager External Communications
  • patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com
  • +41 44 818 92 86

Read more

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
12:37aDORMAKABA : has signed agreement to divest its Mesker business
PU
04/05DORMAKABA : Top 5 Technology Trends to Change our Lives in 2022 and Beyond
PU
03/22Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/08DORMAKABA : signs the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs)
PU
03/04Baader Helvea Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba
MT
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Dormakaba Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02Dormakaba Names Interim CFO; Chairman to Leave by 2023
MT
03/02Security Group Dormakaba's Fiscal H1 Profit Jumps on 10% Net Sales Growth
MT
03/02DORMAKABA : Investor & Analyst Presentation HY1 2021/22
PU
03/02DORMAKABA : Half-year Report 2021/22 1.13 MB
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 655 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net income 2022 96,6 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
Net Debt 2022 516 M 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 1 897 M 1 949 M 1 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 304
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
dormakaba Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 455,00 CHF
Average target price 578,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Mathias Mörtl Chief Operations Officer
Johannes Hess Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-24.61%1 949
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.79%60 652
GARMIN LTD.-19.41%21 194
ALLEGION PLC-13.74%10 031
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.79%7 576
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565