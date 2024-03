March 05, 2024 at 12:46 am EST

(Reuters) - Dormakaba reported on Tuesday half-year net sales slightly below expectations, hurt by a negative currency translation effect.

Group net sales amounted to 1.38 billion Swiss francs ($1.56 billion) for the half-year period ending December, up 3.9% organically but slightly below analysts' average forecast of 1.41 billion Swiss francs provided by LSEG.

($1 = 0.8852 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)