Dormakaba strengthens Services business in France by acquiring Fermatic Group

Rümlang, 5 November 2021 - dormakaba France has completed the acquisition of Fermatic Group, a renowned provider for services for automatic doors and gates in France.

Fermatic Group (Fermatic) provides services, repair and installation of automatic doors, automatic gates, and automatic garage doors. Fermatic is primarily operating in the multi-housing market in the North-West of France and serves also other verticals such as Offices, Retail and Public Buildings. With its well-trained and skilled technical workers, the company enjoys a strong reputation with its significant long-term customer base. Fermatic is based near Paris and has around 190 employees. The company generated sales of close to 30 million Swiss francs in the financial year 2020/21.

"The acquisition of Fermatic and its highly complementary portfolio will further strengthen our Services business in France. In addition to an extended market presence in the Paris area, Normandie and Nantes, joining forces offers various cross-selling opportunities for our Entrance Systems and Electronic Access & Data businesses. Together, we will better support our customers in generating value sustainably over the lifecycle of their buildings", says Sabrina Soussan, CEO of dormakaba.

Laurent Dehan, Co-Owner and General Manager of Fermatic adds: "Our customers increasingly require products and solutions suiting their needs, but at the same time they wish to retain reliable service and advice from an acknowledged player. Fermatic has the same ambition, vision, and values as dormakaba, so it seemed logical to me to join our experience and expertise going forward. This step will provide our customers with a more complete offer, and the Fermatic teams with a new growth perspective."

The parties have agreed to not disclose further financial details of the transaction, which dormakaba expects to be accretive to Group EPS from day 1.

Download Media ReleasePressRelease_Fermatic_EN_final.pdf - 76 KB

Download pictures of the Headquarters of dormakaba Group