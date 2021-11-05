Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Dormakaba Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
Dormakaba strengthens Services business in France by acquiring Fermatic Group

11/05/2021
Rümlang, 5 November 2021 - dormakaba France has completed the acquisition of Fermatic Group, a renowned provider for services for automatic doors and gates in France.

Fermatic Group (Fermatic) provides services, repair and installation of automatic doors, automatic gates, and automatic garage doors. Fermatic is primarily operating in the multi-housing market in the North-West of France and serves also other verticals such as Offices, Retail and Public Buildings. With its well-trained and skilled technical workers, the company enjoys a strong reputation with its significant long-term customer base. Fermatic is based near Paris and has around 190 employees. The company generated sales of close to 30 million Swiss francs in the financial year 2020/21.

"The acquisition of Fermatic and its highly complementary portfolio will further strengthen our Services business in France. In addition to an extended market presence in the Paris area, Normandie and Nantes, joining forces offers various cross-selling opportunities for our Entrance Systems and Electronic Access & Data businesses. Together, we will better support our customers in generating value sustainably over the lifecycle of their buildings", says Sabrina Soussan, CEO of dormakaba.

Laurent Dehan, Co-Owner and General Manager of Fermatic adds: "Our customers increasingly require products and solutions suiting their needs, but at the same time they wish to retain reliable service and advice from an acknowledged player. Fermatic has the same ambition, vision, and values as dormakaba, so it seemed logical to me to join our experience and expertise going forward. This step will provide our customers with a more complete offer, and the Fermatic teams with a new growth perspective."

The parties have agreed to not disclose further financial details of the transaction, which dormakaba expects to be accretive to Group EPS from day 1.

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Dormakaba strengthens Services business in France by acquiring Fermatic Group
10/2812 winners of Detektor International Award were presented at Sectech
10/14DORMAKABA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
10/14DORMAKABA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
10/12DORMAKABA : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals
09/24DORMAKABA : Corporate Governance Roadshow AGM 2021 2.4 MB
09/07DORMAKABA : Corporate Governance Roadshow AGM 2021 2.38 MB
09/03DORMAKABA : Baader Helvea Lifts Price Target on Dormakaba
09/02Dormakaba Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
09/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Getlink, Intuit, CrowdStrike, Xiaomi, Merck...
Analyst Recommendations on DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 2 615 M 2 863 M 2 863 M
Net income 2022 117 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 411 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 2 976 M 3 260 M 3 259 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 14 998
Free-Float 70,4%
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 714,00 CHF
Average target price 670,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sabrina Soussan Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Brinker Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Hess Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG42.09%3 260
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.56%74 256
GARMIN LTD.19.25%27 529
ALLEGION PLC12.63%11 606
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.54%10 653
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565