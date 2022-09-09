No results for this search
Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dormakaba Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:11 2022-09-09 am EDT
348.00 CHF   +0.14%
10:40aSMALL ISLANDS, LARGE IMPACT : Sustainability Lessons From 3 Islands
PU
06:00aResearch Partners Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03:10aDORMAKABA : Corporate Governance Roadshow AGM 2022 4.87 MB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Small Islands, Large Impact: Sustainability Lessons From 3 Islands

09/09/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Whether they're located within the Arctic circle or tropical waters, islands are among the most vulnerableplaces to climate change. Especially given that islands contributeto a fraction of the global greenhouse gas emissions, the climate change risks they're facing are disproportional.

Nevertheless, many small islands are also at the forefront of measures for sustainable development and fighting climate change - and they might inspire the rest of the world to do so.

On the other hand, islands are unique systems where small changes can yield full and significant results in a relatively short time, which makes them the ultimate solution labs for climate change.

Indeed, to successfully complete the ecological transition, it's imperative to start small, create a workable and scalable model, and then replicate it on a large scale. Hence, islands can be the best breeding grounds to grow the green revolution.

Hereafter are three successful and ongoing examples from islands in very different corners of the world yet tackling the same problem: The need for sustainable and renewable energy to help the island communities thrive, and to invite others to follow the course.

Bornholm and Samsø, Denmark: Most Sustainable Islands of the EU

In 2020, the Baltic islands of Bornholm and Samsø were awarded the accolade of the "most sustainable islands of the EU". It was thanks to their outstanding commitment to innovation in sustainability for decades.

Samsø, in particular, was named Denmark's official "Renewable Energy Island" in 1997. The islands are now entirely self-sufficient, powered by wind turbines.

However, these positive changes are not to be witnessed by the small number of the islands' residents: In 2007, Samsø opened an Energy Academy, a cutting-edge green education center. The Energy Academy also operates as a conference center. It hosts 5,000 scientists, politicians, journalists, and countless students annually to inspire the public and future generations.

Nowadays, Bornholm and Samsø are Denmark's most visited islands and also its most beloved.

Puerto Rico: Where the Sun Saves Lives

In 2017, Hurricane Maria, which was one of the most destructive Atlantic storms recorded, devastated Puerto Rico. Over three million citizens were left without electricity for weeks, making access to vital healthcare services impossible.

Nevertheless, as the Caribbean island nation has been recovering from this disaster, Solar Saves Lives, an initiative to install solar and battery storage at health clinics, community centers, and other critical locations in Puerto Rico, helped to meet the energy needs of the country with the Caribbean sun.

Furthermore, in 2019, the Puerto Rican government passed a clean energy law that mandates all of the island's electricity to come from renewable sources by 2050.

Five years after the disaster, a clean and reliable energy supply is more significant than ever, making Puerto Rico safer and more resilient against future threats.

Seychelles: Where the Sun Brightens Education

Seychelles has a very high oil dependency: 90 percent of the country's energy needs are met by this imported fossil fuel, which comes at a hefty cost, both environmentally and financially.

Nevertheless, the East African archipelagic nation has an immense potential to replace the oil-generated electricity with a sun-powered one - a transformation that has already started, particularly in the sphere of education.

Seychelles Energy Commission, a government initiative, now provides solar panels to all public schools located on the three main islands of Seychelles, namely Mahe, Praslin, and La Digue.

This strategy is set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 21.4 percent by 2025 in Seychelles, and it's spreading to tourism, too.

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
10:40aSMALL ISLANDS, LARGE IMPACT : Sustainability Lessons From 3 Islands
PU
06:00aResearch Partners Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03:10aDORMAKABA : Corporate Governance Roadshow AGM 2022 4.87 MB
PU
09/06DORMAKABA : Invitation & explanation concerning the approval of the compensation of the Bo..
PU
09/01DORMAKABA : Corporate Governance Report FY 2021/22 7.42 MB
PU
09/01DORMAKABA : launches Sustainability Report 2021/22
PU
09/01Dormakaba Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/31Dormakaba Holding AG Proposes Dividend
CI
08/31TRANSCRIPT : Dormakaba Holding AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 31, 2022
CI
08/31European shares end lower for the month amid record high inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 833 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
Net income 2023 108 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2023 548 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 493 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 15 795
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
dormakaba Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 347,50 CHF
Average target price 481,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim-Heng Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Mathias Mörtl Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-42.42%1 493
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.24%38 846
GARMIN LTD.-33.96%17 342
ALLEGION PLC-25.89%8 621
ADT INC.-2.62%7 391
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.84%6 233