Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dormakaba Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
444.50 CHF   +1.48%
12:44aDORMAKABA : 7.7% organic growth in 2021/22, CHF 372 million adj. EBITDA above previous year, adj. EBITDA margin at approx. 13.5% impacted by inflationary environment and supply chain challenges in the second half-year
PU
07/15Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Underperform Recommendation
MT
07/14DORMAKABA : and Schüco enter into strategic partnership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dormakaba : 7.7% organic growth in 2021/22, CHF 372 million adj. EBITDA above previous year, adj. EBITDA margin at approx. 13.5% impacted by inflationary environment and supply chain challenges in the second half-year

07/21/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
7.7% organic growth in 2021/22, CHF 372 million adj. EBITDA above previous year, adj. EBITDA margin at approx. 13.5% impacted by inflationary environment and supply chain challenges in the second half-year Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Rümlang, 21 July 2022 - dormakaba today announced preliminary, unaudited key figures for the 2021/22 financial year.

dormakaba increased net sales by around 10.3% to approx. CHF 2,757 million in 2021/22 (previous year: CHF 2,499.7 million). Organic sales growth was strong at around 7.7% (thereof about 3% pricing) and above the guidance range of 3% to 5%. Portfolio adjustments contributed around 2.8% to overall sales growth, and currency translation effects were basically flat.

Demand in the second half-year of 2021/22 was good and in-line with the first half which resulted in good organic growth in all Regions. Nevertheless, business was impacted by shortages of electronic components, labor and building materials in general, which caused delays especially in the project and Services business. Growth in 2021/22 was most pronounced in Region Asia Pacific but also strong in the Regions Americas and Europe & Africa. In Key & Wall Solutions, growth picked up in the second half-year as Movable Walls started to convert part of its Covid-related project backlog into sales.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to about CHF 372 million (previous year: CHF 362.0 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin at around 13.5% was below guidance given on 2 March, when it was still too early to assess the full impact of the Ukraine war. The subsequent accelerated inflation could only partly be compensated with price increases in the short-term. The margin was further impacted by supply chain issues as orders for high-margin electronic products could not be processed due to the component shortage. The Mesker business continued to have a negative impact on the adjusted Group EBITDA margin of around 50 basis points for 2021/22; the business was divested on 21 June 2022. Adjusted EBITDA would have been at 14.0% if Mesker had been accounted as discontinued operations.

"While we have exceeded our growth targets, we have not met our EBITDA margin guidance in this challenging inflationary environment. We have increased prices and will continue to do so to compensate for further inflationary effects," says Jim-Heng Lee, CEO dormakaba. "Our performance improvement measures for the America business continue; its turnaround will be key for improving our profitability as laid out in our strategy."

dormakaba will provide a detailed outlook with its final, audited financial results on 31 August 2022. Order intake and backlog remain healthy and will be further supported as the company's Shape4Growth initiatives will gain traction following recent market successes. However, visibility remains limited due to the current geopolitical and macroeconomic situation.

Download Media Releasedormakaba_Media Release_Preliminary figures FY 2122_220721.pdf - 100 KB
Siegfried SchwirzerHead of Investor Relations
Patrick LehnSenior Manager External Communications

Read more

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
12:44aDORMAKABA : 7.7% organic growth in 2021/22, CHF 372 million adj. EBITDA above previous yea..
PU
07/15Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Underperform Recommendation
MT
07/14DORMAKABA : and Schüco enter into strategic partnership
PU
06/23DORMAKABA : pleased with digitalBAU 2022 in Cologne
PU
06/21DORMAKABA : With architects we speak the common language when it comes to Sustainability
PU
06/01DORMAKABA : wins tender for all state-owned Norwegian airports
PU
05/25DORMAKABA : Innovation Wins
PU
05/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, HSBC, Apple, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
05/02DORMAKABA : has signed agreement to divest its Mesker business
PU
05/02Triangle Brass Mfg. Co. Inc. and Metal Manufacturing Industries agreed to acquire HOLLO..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 672 M 2 748 M 2 748 M
Net income 2022 90,4 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net Debt 2022 519 M 534 M 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 1 853 M 1 906 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 304
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
dormakaba Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 444,50 CHF
Average target price 544,88 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Mathias Mörtl Chief Operations Officer
Johannes Hess Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-27.42%1 906
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.01%44 580
GARMIN LTD.-24.18%19 938
ALLEGION PLC-24.12%8 824
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.39%6 692
ADT INC.-15.46%6 444