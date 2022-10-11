dormakaba : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

Rümlang, 11 October 2022 - dormakaba Holding AG held its Annual General Meeting on 11 October 2022. 260 shareholders participated in person. A total of 2,673,134 registered shares eligible to vote were represented, accounting for 63.65% of the share capital entered in the Commercial Register. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting approved all Board proposals by a large majority, including the dividend payout proposal of CHF 11.50 per share (calculated excluding the effect of the Mesker divestment as the transaction had no material impact on the company's cash flow). Half of this dividend payout will be made from unappropriated retained earnings and half from the reserves from capital contributions. Payments are scheduled to be made as from 17 October 2022.

The Annual General Meeting further approved all the proposed re-elections to the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term. Riet Cadonau, who has announced that he will step down from his role latest by the Annual General Meeting in October 2023 was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Svein Richard Brandtzæg (64), Kenneth Lochiatto (59) and Michael Regelski (57) were elected as new independent members. Svein Richard Brandtzæg was nominated by the Board of Directors as Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director. The newly elected members will also strengthen the Board's industry expertise and competence in digital transformation and commercial building ecosystems.

The remaining serving member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Stephanie Brecht-Bergen, was re-elected for a one-year term as proposed. Additionally, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg and Kenneth Lochiatto were elected as new members. The Committee will be chaired by Svein Richard Brandtzaeg.

In a consultative vote, shareholders also approved the Compensation Report 2021/22. The proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2023 and the proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023/24 as well as the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of dormakaba Holding AG pertaining to certain principles for the compensation of the Board and the Executive Committee were approved as well.

The Annual General Meeting also confirmed PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as Auditors for a further one-year term. In addition, Law Office Keller Partnership was elected as independent proxy, also for a further one-year term.

More details on the Annual General Meeting 2022 can be found on www.dk.world/AGM.

Siegfried Schwirzer
Head of Investor Relations

+41 44 818 90 28 Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Lehn
Senior Manager Group External Communications / Press Officer

+41 44 818 92 86 Senior Manager Group External Communications / Press Officer

