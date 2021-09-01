dormakaba : Annual Report 2020/21 25.77 MB

dormakaba Annual Report 2020/21

More generally, dormakaba has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of the building technology industry, opening up new business models and value streams. An excellent example of this is EntriWorX, which supports smart planning processes for

buildings, simple installation of door solutions and secure, smooth operations of these solutions. EntriWorX networks door technology components through simple plug & play instead of complex wiring and different transmission protocols, thus enabling door systems to be commissioned using a simple app. Once the building is in operation, the data from the connected door components can be processed in the customer's existing management system or with our own all-in-one customized solution for managing access, occupancy, energy supply and maintenance. At the same time, the interfaces between the door components and the customer's system can be reduced from up to four interfaces to one. Overall, EntriWorX creates significant productivity gains for our customers throughout the entire building life cycle; for example, the initial time for commissioning a complex door is reduced from several hours to less than 30 minutes. We launched the solution in the German market at the end of April 2021, with a phased, international market rollout planned in the coming year.

Financial Performance

As anticipated, our sales performance improved during the 2020/21 financial year: year-on- year, organic sales growth came to 1.3%. While organic sales in the first half-year were still down at -6.0%, the second half saw double-digit organic sales growth of 10.0%, driven notably by a strong fourth quarter. Overall, net sales came to CHF 2,499.7 million (previous year CHF 2,539.8 million). Currency translation effects impacted sales negatively by 3.0%.

Compared to the previous year, the EBITDA margin improved from 12.8% to 14.1%. The increase in profitability was driven by higher volume, sales price increases, improvements in operational efficiency and effective cost management such as in procurement, which more than offset the effect of higher raw material and freight costs.

Segment Access Solutions (AS) APAC (Asia-Pacific) achieved organic sales growth of 4.3%, with a 24.0% improvement in the second half-year against the previous year. The segment achieved above-expected market growth, driven by the recovery in China and India in the second half-year. The EBITDA margin improved to 14.2% (previous year 13.6%).

Segment AS DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) achieved organic sales growth of 2.6%, with an 8.6% improvement in the second half-year against the previous year. Market growth in Germany, Austria and Switzerland was significantly stronger than overall segment growth which was diluted by weak intercompany sales particularly in the first half- year. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.3% (previous year 16.3%).

Segment AS EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) achieved 4.4% organic sales growth, with a 13.0% improvement in the second-half year against the previous year. The good growth was driven by all European regions, particularly Southern Europe, the UK, and Benelux. The EBITDA margin even surpassed pre-Covid level at 8.5% (previous year 6.5%).

Segment Key & Wall Solutions achieved 1.8% organic sales growth, with a 16.0% improvement in the second half-year against the previous year. The EBITDA margin was at a pre-Covid level of 15.7% (previous year 14.4%). While Business Unit Key Systems recorded an impressive bounce-back, Business Unit Movable Walls as expected saw a decline in growth compared to the previous year due to postponed customer projects and a strong base effect from last year. Its EBITDA margin, however, was at record levels and order intake for the coming year is strong.