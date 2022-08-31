dormakaba : Annual Report 2021/22 21.67 MB

|
Annual Report 2021/22
models, enhanced market positioning and a clear differentiation when it comes to providing customers with sustainable solutions along the building lifecycle.
To expand our market position, dormakaba entered various partnerships in the past year, for example with Vanderlande. In July 2022, we announced a strategic partnership with
Schüco, one of Europe's market leaders for innovative building envelopes. Under the partnership agreement, dormakaba and Schüco will work together to accelerate strategic development projects in digitalization and access control. In a first step, the two companies will develop a door-integrated access management system and link up the EntriWorX digital platform for door solutions with the SchüCal configuration and calculation tool. Our EntriWorX Ecosystem solution continues to convince partners and customers alike: in April, it was awarded as the most innovative "Smart Buildings" product by the renowned German trade magazine S&B.
Our approach to innovation and commitment to customer-centricity won us numerous prestigious tenders during the period under review. Avinor Group, the operator of all the state-owned airports in Norway, chose us as its exclusive partner to supply and service 450 self-boarding gates, providing seamless but secure flow to its passengers. Other wins include access solutions for the Jakarta Stadium in Indonesia or managing people flow and access in the latest Smart City development Bernapark in the Swiss capital.
Finally, we have strengthened our core business in various markets with acquisitions. For example, in France: With Fermatic Group, we expanded our market presence and offering especially in the Services business, doubling the share of Services in our product mix in the country. In addition, joining forces offered various cross-selling opportunities for other areas of our core business, enabling us to better support our customers in generating value over the lifecycle of their buildings. Further acquisitions in key markets such as Australia (RELBDA) and the Netherlands (AtiQx, Alldoorco) complemented our approach to increase our competitiveness.
Financial Performance
Shape4Growth includes the transition to a new operating model, with related changes in organizational setup and financial reporting. On 1 January 2022, we shifted our setup to three customer-centric Regions and sales organizations for Access Solutions - Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe & Africa. The previous segments AS DACH and AS EMEA were merged accordingly, the Market Middle East was consolidated into Asia Pacific. In addition, three global functions (Marketing & Products, Operations and Product Development ) were introduced to support above Regions. Key & Wall Solutions remains unchanged as a self- contained global business. A more detailed description of the new operating model is available in the Notes on the Financial Statements.
dormakaba increased net sales by 10.3% to CHF 2,756.9 million in 2021/22 (previous year: CHF 2,499.7 million). Organic sales growth contributed most with 7.7% (thereof 3.5% pricing) to the overall sales increase. In addition, portfolio adjustments (inorganic growth) added 2.8% to higher net sales, and currency translation effects were almost flat with a contribution of -0.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.8% to CHF 372.3 million (previous year: CHF 362.0 million).
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5% (previous year: 14.5%). There was a positive margin contribution due to higher sales volumes, increased sales prices, and improvements in operational efficiency. However, these effects were more than offset by inflation including higher raw material, freight, labor, and energy costs. The impact of inflationary pressure was more pronounced in the second half of the year.
Items affecting comparability were at CHF -88.6 million on EBIT (previous year: CHF -9.3 million) and mainly related to the Mesker divestment and the strategy development and implementation.