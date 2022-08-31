Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dormakaba Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-30 am EDT
422.50 CHF   +0.12%
12:40a2021/22 FINANCIAL YEAR : dormakaba with strong growth despite external headwinds
PU
12:40aDORMAKABA : Investor & Analyst Presentation FY 2021/22 4.23 MB
PU
12:40aDORMAKABA : Annual Report 2021/22 21.67 MB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dormakaba : Annual Report 2021/22 21.67 MB

08/31/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

dormakaba

Annual Report 2021/22

2

dormakaba

Annual Report 2021/22

3

dormakaba

Annual Report 2021/22

Jim-Heng Lee (CEO) and Riet Cadonau (Chairman)

Strong organic sales growth with margins impacted by supply chain constraints and inflationary trends

Dear Shareholders,

dormakaba posted strong growth despite external headwinds for financial year 2021/22. Organic sales growth was at 7.7% and above the guidance range of 3 to 5%. Growth was most pronounced in the Regions Asia Pacific and Americas, but also good in Europe & Africa. In Key & Wall Solutions, growth picked up in the second half-year as Movable Walls started to convert part of its Covid-related project backlog into sales. External headwinds such as shortages of electronic components, labor and building materials in general prevented even better growth.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to CHF 372.3 million (previous year: CHF 362.0 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin at 13.5% was below the guidance given on 2 March, when it was still too early to assess the full impact of the war in Ukraine. The subsequent accelerated inflation could only partly be compensated with price increases in the short-term. The margin was further impacted by supply chain constraints, as for example orders for high- margin electronic products could not be processed due to the components shortage.

In the period under review, dormakaba underwent some changes in management and in the way of how we conduct our business going forward. From 1 January 2022 onwards, Jim- Heng Lee has taken on the role as CEO of dormakaba, and the company started implementing its new strategy Shape4Growth under his leadership.

Shape4Growth aims to accelerate profitable growth through focusing our core businesses, core markets and customer-centricity, enabled by enhancements in operational excellence and scale, capital deployment and a high-performance company culture. The new strategy also includes a change in operating model designed to enable a stronger focus on our customers, to increase our operational efficiency, to gain scale and to increase transparency and accountability. Looking back on the first six months of implementation, while there is still a significant way to go, we already achieved several milestones. These include strengthening our sales and specification organization, accelerating the IT platform harmonization, and focusing on selling our core products as integrated solutions and services such as for example our EntriWorX Ecosystem. Another important step for implementing of our growth strategy was the divestment of the dilutive hollow metal doors business Mesker in the USA. With the transaction completed on 21 June 2022, the Region Americas team is now able to fully focus on our access solutions core business to improve our performance on the North American market.

Digitalization continues to be an important driver in our industry and embraces processes, products, and services alike. dormakaba's new setup creates opportunities for new business

Letter to Shareholders

4

Letter to Shareholders

Business performance

Financial performance

Fundamental information

about dormakaba

Consolidated financial

statements

Financial statements

dormakaba Holding AG

Corporate Governance

Compensation Report

year performance

overview

Five-

dormakaba

Annual Report 2021/22

models, enhanced market positioning and a clear differentiation when it comes to providing customers with sustainable solutions along the building lifecycle.

To expand our market position, dormakaba entered various partnerships in the past year, for example with Vanderlande. In July 2022, we announced a strategic partnership with

Schüco, one of Europe's market leaders for innovative building envelopes. Under the partnership agreement, dormakaba and Schüco will work together to accelerate strategic development projects in digitalization and access control. In a first step, the two companies will develop a door-integrated access management system and link up the EntriWorX digital platform for door solutions with the SchüCal configuration and calculation tool. Our EntriWorX Ecosystem solution continues to convince partners and customers alike: in April, it was awarded as the most innovative "Smart Buildings" product by the renowned German trade magazine S&B.

Our approach to innovation and commitment to customer-centricity won us numerous prestigious tenders during the period under review. Avinor Group, the operator of all the state-owned airports in Norway, chose us as its exclusive partner to supply and service 450 self-boarding gates, providing seamless but secure flow to its passengers. Other wins include access solutions for the Jakarta Stadium in Indonesia or managing people flow and access in the latest Smart City development Bernapark in the Swiss capital.

Finally, we have strengthened our core business in various markets with acquisitions. For example, in France: With Fermatic Group, we expanded our market presence and offering especially in the Services business, doubling the share of Services in our product mix in the country. In addition, joining forces offered various cross-selling opportunities for other areas of our core business, enabling us to better support our customers in generating value over the lifecycle of their buildings. Further acquisitions in key markets such as Australia (RELBDA) and the Netherlands (AtiQx, Alldoorco) complemented our approach to increase our competitiveness.

Financial Performance

Shape4Growth includes the transition to a new operating model, with related changes in organizational setup and financial reporting. On 1 January 2022, we shifted our setup to three customer-centric Regions and sales organizations for Access Solutions - Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe & Africa. The previous segments AS DACH and AS EMEA were merged accordingly, the Market Middle East was consolidated into Asia Pacific. In addition, three global functions (Marketing & Products, Operations and Product Development ) were introduced to support above Regions. Key & Wall Solutions remains unchanged as a self- contained global business. A more detailed description of the new operating model is available in the Notes on the Financial Statements.

dormakaba increased net sales by 10.3% to CHF 2,756.9 million in 2021/22 (previous year: CHF 2,499.7 million). Organic sales growth contributed most with 7.7% (thereof 3.5% pricing) to the overall sales increase. In addition, portfolio adjustments (inorganic growth) added 2.8% to higher net sales, and currency translation effects were almost flat with a contribution of -0.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.8% to CHF 372.3 million (previous year: CHF 362.0 million).

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5% (previous year: 14.5%). There was a positive margin contribution due to higher sales volumes, increased sales prices, and improvements in operational efficiency. However, these effects were more than offset by inflation including higher raw material, freight, labor, and energy costs. The impact of inflationary pressure was more pronounced in the second half of the year.

Items affecting comparability were at CHF -88.6 million on EBIT (previous year: CHF -9.3 million) and mainly related to the Mesker divestment and the strategy development and implementation.

Letter to Shareholders

5

Letter to Shareholders

Business performance

Financial performance

Fundamental information

about dormakaba

Consolidated financial

statements

Financial statements

dormakaba Holding AG

Corporate Governance

Compensation Report

year performance

overview

Five-

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
12:40a2021/22 FINANCIAL YEAR : dormakaba with strong growth despite external headwinds
PU
12:40aDORMAKABA : Investor & Analyst Presentation FY 2021/22 4.23 MB
PU
12:40aDORMAKABA : Annual Report 2021/22 21.67 MB
PU
08/23Kepler Cheurvreux Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
08/22DORMAKABA : These 5 Cities Are Implementing Unique Climate Solutions
PU
08/03DORMAKABA : strengthens services and maintenance business in the Netherlands through acqui..
PU
07/28Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
07/26&LDQUO;FIRST, DO NO HARM&RDQUO; : How Sustainable Hospitals Can Elevate Public Health
PU
07/21DORMAKABA : 7.7% organic growth in 2021/22, CHF 372 million adj. EBITDA above previous yea..
PU
07/15Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target on Dormakaba, Maintains Underperform Recommendation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 705 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net income 2022 93,3 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net Debt 2022 497 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 1 761 M 1 811 M 1 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 15 304
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
dormakaba Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 422,50 CHF
Average target price 532,38 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Mathias Mörtl Chief Operations Officer
Johannes Hess Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-30.07%1 811
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.00%40 898
GARMIN LTD.-33.49%17 467
ALLEGION PLC-26.97%8 496
ADT INC.-11.30%6 800
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.39%6 378