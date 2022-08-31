dormakaba : Annual Report 2021/22 21.67 MB

dormakaba Annual Report 2021/22

Jim-Heng Lee (CEO) and Riet Cadonau (Chairman)

Strong organic sales growth with margins impacted by supply chain constraints and inflationary trends

Dear Shareholders,

dormakaba posted strong growth despite external headwinds for financial year 2021/22. Organic sales growth was at 7.7% and above the guidance range of 3 to 5%. Growth was most pronounced in the Regions Asia Pacific and Americas, but also good in Europe & Africa. In Key & Wall Solutions, growth picked up in the second half-year as Movable Walls started to convert part of its Covid-related project backlog into sales. External headwinds such as shortages of electronic components, labor and building materials in general prevented even better growth.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to CHF 372.3 million (previous year: CHF 362.0 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin at 13.5% was below the guidance given on 2 March, when it was still too early to assess the full impact of the war in Ukraine. The subsequent accelerated inflation could only partly be compensated with price increases in the short-term. The margin was further impacted by supply chain constraints, as for example orders for high- margin electronic products could not be processed due to the components shortage.

In the period under review, dormakaba underwent some changes in management and in the way of how we conduct our business going forward. From 1 January 2022 onwards, Jim- Heng Lee has taken on the role as CEO of dormakaba, and the company started implementing its new strategy Shape4Growth under his leadership.

Shape4Growth aims to accelerate profitable growth through focusing our core businesses, core markets and customer-centricity, enabled by enhancements in operational excellence and scale, capital deployment and a high-performance company culture. The new strategy also includes a change in operating model designed to enable a stronger focus on our customers, to increase our operational efficiency, to gain scale and to increase transparency and accountability. Looking back on the first six months of implementation, while there is still a significant way to go, we already achieved several milestones. These include strengthening our sales and specification organization, accelerating the IT platform harmonization, and focusing on selling our core products as integrated solutions and services such as for example our EntriWorX Ecosystem. Another important step for implementing of our growth strategy was the divestment of the dilutive hollow metal doors business Mesker in the USA. With the transaction completed on 21 June 2022, the Region Americas team is now able to fully focus on our access solutions core business to improve our performance on the North American market.

Digitalization continues to be an important driver in our industry and embraces processes, products, and services alike. dormakaba's new setup creates opportunities for new business