dormakaba : Compensation Report FY 2020/21 1.59 MB

dormakaba Annual Report 2020/21

Introductory notes from the Compensation Committee

dormakaba finished the 2020/21 financial year with good business results that marked an improvement on the previous year. While profitability was in line with the guidance, organic growth was slightly higher. The main reason for the good results development was a strong performance of dormakaba's European and Asian businesses. Further contributing factors were the cost-saving and restructuring measures the company implemented early in the pandemic, and the focus on cash flow.

The company's performance continued to be impacted by the influences surrounding Covid-19. Overall year-on-year organic sales growth came to 1.3%. While organic sales in the first six months were still down at -6.0%, the second half of the financial year saw double- digit organic sales growth of 10.0%, driven notably by a strong fourth quarter. Overall, net sales came to CHF 2,499.7 million (previous year CHF 2,539.8 million). EBITDA reached CHF 353.1 million (previous year CHF 325.0 million) with an improved EBITDA margin of 14.1% on 12.8% in the previous year. Net profit increased to CHF 193.3 million (previous year CHF 164.1 million), primarily because of the significantly improved operating profit and a better net financial result. The improved net profit allows the Board of Directors to propose

based on an unchanged dividend policy - to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of CHF 12.50 per share, which is 19.0% higher than the previous year's CHF 10.50.

Due to the pandemic, all members of the BoD and the EC agreed to take a voluntary and temporary reduction in their monthly base pay from May 2020 ending after six months in October 2020 impacting four months of the reporting period.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020, shareholders approved a proposal to merge the Compensation Committee and the Nomination Committee to a new Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) to increase the efficiency of the corresponding committee work.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee (previously: Compensation Committee) performed its regular activities throughout the financial year such as the propositions of compensation for the members of the BoD and EC, as well as the preparation of the Compensation Report and the binding say-on-pay votes at the AGM. In addition, as noted in the 2019/20 Compensation Report, the NCC implemented the following changes in response to shareholder feedback received previous AGMs and during regular engagement with shareholders as well as due to alterations in the CEO and BoD Chair roles: