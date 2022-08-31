dormakaba : Compensation Report FY 2021/22 1.69 MB

The Compensation Report describes the principles underlying the compensation policy and provides information about the steering process and the compensation awarded to the Board of Directors (BoD) and Executive Committee (EC) of dormakaba Holding AG. It meets the requirements of Articles 14 to 16 of the Ordinance Against Excessive Pay at Publicly Listed Companies of 20 November 2013 (VegüV), Article 663c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, the SIX Swiss Exchange's Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance, and economiesuisse's Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.
Compensation Report
135
Letter to Shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
dormakaba
Annual Report 2021/22
Introductory notes from the Compensation Committee
dormakaba posted strong growth despite external headwinds for financial year 2021/22. Growth was most pronounced in the Regions Asia Pacific and Americas, but also good in Europe & Africa. In Key & Wall Solutions, growth picked up in the second half-year as Movable Walls started to convert part of its Covid-related project backlog into sales. External headwinds such as shortages of electronic components, labor, and building materials in general prevented even better growth.
dormakaba increased net sales by 10.3% to CHF 2,756.9 million in 2021/22 (previous year: CHF 2,499.7 million), organic sales increased by 7.7%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.8% to CHF 372.3 million (previous year: CHF 362.0 million), whereas the adjusted EBITDA margin at 13.5% was below the previous year's level of 14.5%. Net profit at CHF 122.5 million (previous year: CHF 193.3 million) was impacted by the divestment of the Mesker business (CHF 61.4 million) mainly due to the recycling of goodwill (for more information please see the Consolidated Financial Statements, chapter 4.3) in mid-June 2022 as well as expenses linked to the implementation of the new strategy Shape4Growth.
The Board of Directors has decided to exclude the effect for Mesker in the dividend payout calculation because the transaction has no material impact on the company's cash flow. Consequently, the BoD also decided to exclude the Mesker effect from the management compensation.
The Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) performed its regular activities throughout the financial year, such as the propositions of compensation for the members of the BoD and EC, as well as the preparation of the Compensation Report and the binding say-on-pay votes at the AGM.
The NCC periodically reviews the BoD compensation program to ensure market competitiveness and appropriate fit for the company. During the past financial year, the NCC conducted a new benchmark analysis of BoD compensation levels based on a revised peer group. As a result of this analysis, the NCC recommended a reduction in the annual retainer for the Board Chair role. This change takes effect during the term of office starting with the AGM 2022. No other changes will be made to the BoD compensation program. More information is provided later in this report.
In addition, as announced in the 2020/21 Compensation Report, the NCC conducted a thorough review of the compensation program to ensure that it remains aligned with the strategic direction of the company in the context of the new strategy Shape4Growth for the period 2022 to 2027. Further to this analysis, the NCC decided to implement several changes to the incentive programs, which apply to EC members and will come into effect as of the financial year 2022/23:
Short-termincentive (STI): a target-based approach will replace the current profit- share approach. A target STI amount will be determined for each EC member (corresponding to the amount to be paid if all performance objectives are met) and will be multiplied by a performance factor between 0% and 200% based on the achievement of the pre-defined performance objectives. The performance objectives will include organic sales growth, unadjusted EBITDA margin, and ROCE/NWC at Group and/or regional or business level (for EC members responsible for a Region or Key and Wall Solutions) and may include clearly measurable functional objectives (for EC members responsible for a Function);
Long-termincentive (LTI): the LTI grant size will be determined as a monetary amount based on the organizational level of the role instead of the current set of criteria.
Further details on these changes can be found in the New Compensation Architecture section at the end of this Compensation Report.
Compensation Report
136
Letter to Shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
dormakaba
Annual Report 2021/22
At the upcoming AGM, our shareholders will be asked to prospectively approve the aggregate maximum amounts of compensation of the BoD for the period until the following AGM and of the EC for the financial year 2023/24. Further, our shareholders will have the opportunity to express their opinion about our compensation system and the compensation awarded to the BoD and to the EC by way of a consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2021/22.
At the AGM 2021, binding votes were conducted on the aggregate maximum compensation amounts for the BoD and for the EC, as well as a consultative vote on the Compensation Report. The shareholders approved the maximum compensation amounts for both the BoD and the EC with approval rates of 98%, and the consultative vote on the Compensation Report received an approval rate of 87%. This positive voting outcomes show that the active dialogue engaged with investors was fruitful and that shareholders endorse the compensation system in place at dormakaba. We would like to thank investors for their trust and support.
The NCC trusts that this Compensation Report is informative and would like to thank our shareholders for their valuable feedback on our approach to executive compensation.
Compensation Report
137
Letter to Shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
dormakaba
Annual Report 2021/22
Compensation at a glance
To ensure their independence, BoD members only receive fixed compensation paid in cash and shares restricted for three years. The amount of compensation depends on the function on the BoD.
Summary of current compensation system of the BoD
Shareholding ownership guideline
The BoD members are required to own at least 500 dormakaba shares within three years of tenure.
Compensation of the BoD in financial year 2021/22
The compensation awarded to the BoD in financial year 2021/22 is within the limits approved by the shareholders at the AGM:
Compensation period
Approved amount (CHF)
Effective amount (CHF)
AGM 2020 - AGM 2021
2,940,000
2,388,333
AGM 2021 - AGM 2022
3,200,000
To be determined*
The compensation period is not yet completed, a definitive assessment will be provided in the 2022/23 Compensation Report.
Summary of current compensation system of the EC
The compensation system applicable to the EC is designed to engage executives to implement the company's strategy, to achieve the company's short- and long-term business objectives, and to create sustainable shareholder value. It consists of the following elements:
Compensation Report
138
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 04:39:08 UTC.