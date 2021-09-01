dormakaba : Corporate Governance Report FY 2020/21 12.67 MB

This report on corporate governance sets out the principles of management and control at the highest level of the dormakaba Group (dormakaba) in accordance with the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance as of 30 June 2021 (Directive Corporate Governance, DCG). Unless otherwise stated, the information in this report for the financial year 2020/21 is as of 30 June 2021. dormakaba's corporate governance largely follows the guidelines and recommendations set out in the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance of July 2002 and revised editions of 2007, 2014 and 2016. dormakaba has made some adjustments and simplifications to suit its management and shareholder structure as well as its medium size.
dormakaba's principles and rules regarding corporate governance are set out in its Articles of Incorporation, its Organizational Regulations, and in the regulations of its Board committees. The ultimate parent company of dormakaba, dormakaba Holding AG, is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland).
Corporate Governance
100
Letter to shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
dormakaba
Annual Report 2020/21
Group structure and shareholders
Group structure
dormakaba's organizational structure consists of the following five segments:
The four regional segments within Access Solutions (AS)
AS AMER (North and South America)
AS APAC (Asia-Pacific)
AS DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)
AS EMEA (rest of Europe, Middle East, Africa)
Key & Wall Solutions
The companies that lie within the Group's scope of consolidation are listed in the financial statements.
Shareholders
As at 30.06.2021
As at 30.06.2020
No. of shares
No. of shares
at CHF 0.10
at CHF 0.10
par value
%
par value
%
Pool Shareholders 1)
1,187,875
28.3
1,205,449
28.7
Group's treasury shares
31,259
0.7
42,810
1.0
Public shareholders
Other public shareholders
2,951,387
70.3
2,926,306
69.7
Total public shareholders
2,951,387
70.3
2,926,306
69.7
BoD and EC members 2)
BoD members
558,186
13.3
553,987
13.2
EC members
12,088
0.3
17,497
0.4
Less double-counting in respect of Riet
Cadonau 3)
-
0.0
-5,840
-0.1
Total BoD and EC members
570,274
13.6
565,644
13.5
Less double-counting in respect of Pool
Shareholders 4)
-540,769
-12.9
-540,183
-12.9
Total shares
4,200,026
100.0
4,200,026
100.0
The following persons are party to the pool agreement dated 29 April 2015: Familie Mankel Industriebeteiligungs GmbH + Co. KGaA / Ennepetal, Mankel Family Office GmbH / Ennepetal, KRM Beteiligungs GmbH / Ennepetal, Christine Mankel / Ennepetal, Stephanie Brecht-Bergen / Düsseldorf, as well as Martina Bössow / Meilen, heirs of Ulrich Bremi / Zollikon, Balz Dubs / Zurich, Karina Dubs / Zurich, Kevin Dubs / Zurich, Linus Dubs / Zurich, Anja Flückiger / Herrliberg, Christian Forrer / Bern, heirs of Karin Forrer / Muri, Anna Katharina Kuenzle / Thalwil, Clive Kuenzle / Zurich, Michael Kuenzle / Meilen, Alexandra Sallai / Worb, Christoph Sallai / Bern, Andrea Ullmann / Zollikon, Sascha Ullmann / Zollikon, Adrian Weibel / Meilen and Tonia Weibel / Meilen.
Including related parties.
Shareholdings of Riet Cadonau as at 30 June 2021 are included only under BoD members because effective as of 1 April 2021, he stepped down from his position as CEO and EC member, and continued his role as BoD Chair.
Shareholdings of Pool Shareholders who are also BoD members are included under Pool Shareholders and BoD members.
Corporate Governance
101
Letter to shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
dormakaba
Annual Report 2020/21
Major shareholders
The above table sets out the shareholder structure of dormakaba Holding AG on the balance sheet date 30 June 2021 and lists the names of shareholders who have reported holding a stake of 3% or more of voting rights in dormakaba Holding AG. The announcements related to the disclosure notifications made by shareholders based on stock exchange reporting obligations can be found via the search function on SIX Swiss Exchange Disclosure Office's website https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html#/.
The Mankel/Brecht-Bergen Family and the Kaba Family Shareholders (collectively referred to as the Pool Shareholder Group) have concluded a pool agreement that governs the mutual rights and obligations of both parties. The pool agreement states that the Pool Shareholder Group can propose a maximum of five representatives to the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (BoD) for election to the BoD by the general meeting of shareholders (General Meeting). This proposal right for up to five Board members reflects the majority participation of the Pool Shareholder Group in the operational business of dormakaba. Members of the Pool Shareholder Group hold:
28.3% of the 52.5% in dormakaba Holding GmbH + Co. KGaA, which are directly held by the ultimate parent company dormakaba Holding AG; and
47.5% in dormakaba Holding GmbH + Co. KGaA (held by the Mankel/Brecht-Bergen
Family).
These shareholdings represent an economic interest of 62.3% in dormakaba.
This Pool Shareholder Group undertakes to exercise its voting rights in concert when voting on significant General Meeting resolutions. The members of the Pool Shareholder Group also grant each other the right of first refusal if they intend to sell shares in dormakaba Holding AG. Finally, if they sell 27% or more of dormakaba Holding AG voting rights, members of the Pool Shareholder Group undertake to commit the buyer to make a public takeover offer to all dormakaba Holding AG shareholders at the same price as that at which the members of the Pool Shareholder Group are selling. This is designed to prevent any price discrimination against minority shareholders. The pool agreement lasts until 29 April 2030. As far as dormakaba Holding AG is aware, there are no further shareholder agreements or other agreements between the major shareholders mentioned that involve the dormakaba Holding AG shares they own or that involve the exercise of the shareholder rights these shares confer.
Cross-shareholdings
dormakaba has not entered into any capital or voting cross-shareholdings with other companies.
Corporate Governance
102
Letter to shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
dormakaba
Annual Report 2020/21
Capital structure
Capital
dormakaba Holding AG's share capital as at 30 June 2021 is CHF 420,002.60, divided into 4,200,026 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each. As at
30 June 2021, dormakaba Holding AG has authorized capital of CHF 42,000 (corresponding to 10% of the share capital), divided into 420,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, and conditional capital of maximum CHF 42,438.40 (corresponding to 10.10% of the share capital) for issuing bonds or similar instruments (up to a maximum of CHF 36,000, divided into 360,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each) and for employee participation programs (maximum CHF 6,438.40, divided into 64,384 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each).
Conditional capital
The share capital of dormakaba Holding AG may be increased by an amount not exceeding CHF 36,000 by issuing up to 360,000 registered shares, to be fully paid up, with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, through the exercise of conversion and/or option rights that have been granted in connection with the issue of bonds or similar instruments by dormakaba Holding AG or a Group company, and/or through the exercise of option rights that have been conferred on shareholders. If bonds or similar instruments are issued in connection with conversion and/or option rights, the subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The right to subscribe to the new registered shares falls to the respective holders of conversion and/or option rights.
The purchase of registered shares by exercise of conversion and/or option rights, as well as every subsequent transfer of registered shares, is subject to the restrictions set out in the Articles of Incorporation. The BoD is entitled to limit or abolish the pre-emptive subscription right of shareholders in connection with the issue of bonds or similar instruments with conversion and/or option rights if such instruments are issued for the purpose of financing the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or equity interests. The share capital of dormakaba Holding AG may be increased by no more than CHF 6,438.40 by issuing to employees and BoD members of dormakaba Holding AG and of Group companies no more than 64,384 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, which must be fully paid up. The subscription rights of existing shareholders to such new shares are excluded. Registered shares or option rights in this respect will be issued to employees or BoD members subject to one or more sets of regulations to be defined by the BoD and taking into account individual performance, function, and level of responsibility. The group of beneficiaries and the principles of allocation are disclosed in the Compensation Report. Said registered shares or option rights may be issued to employees or BoD members at a price below the market price. In connection with the issue of option rights to employees and BoD members, the pre-emptive subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The purchase of shares within the context of employee share ownership schemes, as well as any subsequent transfers of such shares, are subject to the restrictions set out in the Articles of Incorporation.
Corporate Governance
103
Letter to shareholders
Business performance
Financial performance
Fundamental information
about dormakaba
Consolidated financial
statements
Financial statements
dormakaba Holding AG
Corporate Governance
Compensation Report
year performance
overview
Five-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:05 UTC.