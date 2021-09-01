dormakaba : Corporate Governance Report FY 2020/21 12.67 MB

dormakaba Annual Report 2020/21

Capital structure

Capital

dormakaba Holding AG's share capital as at 30 June 2021 is CHF 420,002.60, divided into 4,200,026 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each. As at

30 June 2021, dormakaba Holding AG has authorized capital of CHF 42,000 (corresponding to 10% of the share capital), divided into 420,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, and conditional capital of maximum CHF 42,438.40 (corresponding to 10.10% of the share capital) for issuing bonds or similar instruments (up to a maximum of CHF 36,000, divided into 360,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each) and for employee participation programs (maximum CHF 6,438.40, divided into 64,384 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each).

Conditional capital

The share capital of dormakaba Holding AG may be increased by an amount not exceeding CHF 36,000 by issuing up to 360,000 registered shares, to be fully paid up, with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, through the exercise of conversion and/or option rights that have been granted in connection with the issue of bonds or similar instruments by dormakaba Holding AG or a Group company, and/or through the exercise of option rights that have been conferred on shareholders. If bonds or similar instruments are issued in connection with conversion and/or option rights, the subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The right to subscribe to the new registered shares falls to the respective holders of conversion and/or option rights.

The purchase of registered shares by exercise of conversion and/or option rights, as well as every subsequent transfer of registered shares, is subject to the restrictions set out in the Articles of Incorporation. The BoD is entitled to limit or abolish the pre-emptive subscription right of shareholders in connection with the issue of bonds or similar instruments with conversion and/or option rights if such instruments are issued for the purpose of financing the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or equity interests. The share capital of dormakaba Holding AG may be increased by no more than CHF 6,438.40 by issuing to employees and BoD members of dormakaba Holding AG and of Group companies no more than 64,384 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, which must be fully paid up. The subscription rights of existing shareholders to such new shares are excluded. Registered shares or option rights in this respect will be issued to employees or BoD members subject to one or more sets of regulations to be defined by the BoD and taking into account individual performance, function, and level of responsibility. The group of beneficiaries and the principles of allocation are disclosed in the Compensation Report. Said registered shares or option rights may be issued to employees or BoD members at a price below the market price. In connection with the issue of option rights to employees and BoD members, the pre-emptive subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The purchase of shares within the context of employee share ownership schemes, as well as any subsequent transfers of such shares, are subject to the restrictions set out in the Articles of Incorporation.