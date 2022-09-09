Log in
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:36 2022-09-09 am EDT
348.75 CHF   +0.36%
dormakaba : Corporate Governance Roadshow AGM 2022 4.87 MB

09/09/2022 | 03:10am EDT
dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2022

R i e t C a d o n a u - M e m b e r o f t h e B o a r d o f D i r e c t o r s - C h a i r m a n

Agenda

03

09

12

21

Introduction to dormakaba

Full Year results 2021/22

Board of Directors

Compensation System

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2022

2

Introduction to dormakaba

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2022

3

Introduction to dormakaba

dormakaba - we make access in life smart and secure

Top three position in

About 2.8 billion Swiss

Around 16,000

the worldwide market

francs in sales.

employees worldwide

for access and security

dormakaba is listed at

solutions

the SIX Swiss Exchange

(DOKA)

With an experience of

Broad offering of products,

Innovation leader in our

more than 150 years

solutions and services for

industry like mobile access

with a presence in

secure access to buildings

and cloud based solutions

more than 130

and rooms from a single

countries

source

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2022

4

Introduction to dormakaba

Our offering - smart and secure access solutions from a single source

Key & Wall Solutions

Mechanical

Door Hardware

Services

Entrance Systems

Movable Walls

Key Systems

Lodging Systems

Safe Locks

Electronic Access &

Key Systems

Data

dormakaba - Corporate Governance Roadshow - AGM 2022

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 833 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
Net income 2023 108 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2023 548 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 493 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 15 795
Free-Float 70,6%
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 347,50 CHF
Average target price 481,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim-Heng Lee Chief Executive Officer
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Mathias Mörtl Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-42.42%1 493
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.24%38 846
GARMIN LTD.-33.96%17 342
ALLEGION PLC-25.89%8 621
ADT INC.-2.62%7 391
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.84%6 233