Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dormakaba Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dormakaba : Dorma Hüppe again FSC®-certified

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global provider of high-quality operable and flexible partition systems Dorma Hüppe has its materials and supply chains inspected by the FSC®in regular intervals. So did the company this year and with success. Dorma Hüppe again counts among the FSC® C135470 certified companies.

The aim of the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®), an international non-profit organisation, is to support and promote environmentally friendly, socially responsible, economic, and thus holistically sustainable forest management. FSC® certification is based on uniform and transparent standards.

Transparently traceable from the forest to the end product

In order to ensure that products with the FSC® label have actually been produced from the corresponding raw materials, the FSC® uses the Chain of Custody® (COC®) certification: Materials must be traceable in all production and trade processes - from the forest manager to the end product manufacturer. In the case of Dorma Hüppe, this applies to all movable wall components that contain wood, such as the cover panels, surface finishes, kraft paper and any other components that are wholly or partly made from wood.

The FSC® label allows Dorma Hüppe to document its responsibility for sustainable forest management and to support the protection of our environment for future generations.

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
05:09aDORMAKABA : Dorma Hüppe again FSC®-certified
PU
07/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Zoom, Facebook, Toyota, Canon, Partners Group...
07/19DORMAKABA : strengthens position in Electronic Access & Data with acquisition of..
PU
07/19Dormakaba Holding AG acquired Solus Security Systems Pvt. Ltd. from Narasimha..
CI
07/06DORMAKABA : Emissions test of partition systems with excellent results
PU
06/22DORMAKABA : Teamwork for innovation
PU
06/11DORMAKABA : Teamwork for innovation
PU
05/20TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Aviva, Baidu, FedEx, J Sainsbury...
04/01DORMAKABA : Sabrina Soussan takes over as CEO
PU
03/30Dormakaba Holding AG acquired RTR Services Ltd.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 491 M 2 746 M 2 746 M
Net income 2021 115 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 563 M 620 M 620 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 2 604 M 2 876 M 2 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 006
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
dormakaba Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAKABA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 626,50 CHF
Average target price 606,25 CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sabrina Soussan Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Brinker Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Johannes Hess Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG24.68%2 876
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.64%90 939
GARMIN LTD.31.89%30 352
ALLEGION PLC16.43%12 154
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.43%9 730
ADT INC.34.90%8 786