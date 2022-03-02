dormakaba : Half-year Report 2021/22 1.13 MB

dormakaba Half-year Report 2021/22

Dear Shareholders,

dormakaba posted overall good results for the first half of financial year 2021/22 with strong organic sales growth and slightly higher net profit; the adjusted EBITDA increased while the adjusted EBITDA margin was lower than in the comparable period of the previous year.

Our performance benefited from good demand in most of our markets with promising order intakes and order backlogs for all segments. Growth was supported by strong business in our Asian markets and an improvement in the US commercial construction market, particularly in renovation and replacement. We also saw continued demand in Europe. While the overall market environment was positive, labor shortages and supply challenges, particularly for electronic components, continue to be areas of concern as they adversely affect the finalization of many construction projects. Thanks to a proactive pricing policy, dormakaba could largely offset raw material inflation, as well as higher costs for freight and labor. With a robust process in place, we are better able to offset these factors with additional sales price increases going forward.

dormakaba is well-positioned in an attractive industry. New trends such as the repurposing of buildings due to urbanization and in building technology, as well as towards touchless, mobile, and integrated solutions are generating many opportunities - for our customers, for end consumers and for us as an innovative global solution provider for secure, seamless, and sustainable access solutions. Our vision is to become the trusted partner worldwide for safe, secure, and sustainable places where people can move seamlessly. EntriWorX is a great example of how we are positioning ourselves: as a problem-solving partner that provides integrated offerings and ecosystems for the benefit of planners, architects, and facility managers alike.

In the period under review, we were able to win tenders for numerous prestigious projects, such as THE FACE Suites in Kuala Lumpur (Hotel & Residences), the Accenture Tower in Chicago (Offices) and the Acibadem Atasehir Hospital in Istanbul (Access Systems/ Electronic Access & Data), to name just a few. We are also advancing our business and driving market accessibility through new partnerships. These include a pilot project for new self-screeningairport gates in the US (with our partners Vanderlande and Rohde & Schwarz), and a partnership with Latch, a leading US-based provider of building management solutions. By combining our cloud-based access management system resivo with the LatchOS enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the partnership is creating an attractive value proposition for managed residential buildings in Europe.

On 15 November 2021, dormakaba presented its new vision, strategy, and mid-termtargets to the public. Our new strategy called "Shape4Growth" will accelerate profitable growth through focus: focus on the companyʼs core businesses in commercial access solutions, focus on core markets, and focus on customer-centricity. dormakaba will achieve differentiation through digitalization and its contribution to sustainability.

Shape4Growth will be implemented under the leadership of our new CEO Jim-HengLee, who assumed his role on 1 January 2022, succeeding Sabrina Soussan who stepped down at the end of December 2021. Jim-Heng Lee joined dormakaba in 2014 and has been a member of the Executive Committee since that time. His former area of responsibility, the Access Solutions Asia-Pacific segment, has achieved several very remarkable results over the past almost eight years, including steady and strong profitable growth. His many years of success in the industry and his vast market and customer experience give him a great foundation to drive the execution of our new growth strategy together with his leadership team.