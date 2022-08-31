Log in
    DOKA   CH0011795959

DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

(DOKA)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-30 am EDT
422.50 CHF   +0.12%
12:40a2021/22 FINANCIAL YEAR : dormakaba with strong growth despite external headwinds
12:40aDORMAKABA : Investor & Analyst Presentation FY 2021/22 4.23 MB
12:40aDORMAKABA : Annual Report 2021/22 21.67 MB
dormakaba : Investor & Analyst Presentation FY 2021/22 4.23 MB

08/31/2022 | 12:40am EDT
dormakaba with strong growth despite external headwinds

Financial Year 2021/22

Jim-Heng Lee, CEO

Kaspar W. Kelterborn, CFO a.i.

Agenda

03

05

08

14

19

28

Results Overview

Industry Environment & Strategy

Business Performance 2021/22

Differentiation in the market

Financial Results 2021/22

Outlook

2

Results Overview

Full-year results 2021/22

3

Full-year results 2021/22 at a glance

Strong organic growth despite external headwinds

  • Strong organic sales growth above full-year guidance
  • Growth driven by double-digit growth in Asia Pacific, strong growth in Americas, and good growth in Europe & Africa and Key & Wall Solutions
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.8% driven by good growth. On top positive effects from currency translation and from acquisitions and divestments
  • Lower adjusted EBITDA margin due to higher raw material and freight costs
  • Operating cash flow impacted by higher inventories
  • Net profit impacted by Mesker divestment and costs for strategy program Shape4Growth (S4G)

CHF 2,756.9 million

7.7%

Net sales

Organic sales growth

(previous year CHF 2,499.7 million)

CHF 372.3 million

13.5%

adjusted EBITDA

adjusted EBITDA margin

(previous year CHF 362.0 million)

(previous year 14.5%)

CHF 122.5 million

4.6%

Net profit

Operating cash flow

(previous year CHF 193.3 million)

margin (previous year 12.5%)

Full-year results 2021/22

4

Industry

Environment

and Strategy

Full-year results 2021/22

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 705 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
Net income 2022 93,3 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net Debt 2022 497 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 1 761 M 1 811 M 1 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 15 304
Free-Float 70,6%
Managers and Directors
Kaspar W. Kelterborn Chief Financial Officer
Riet Cadonau Non-Executive Chairman
Andreas Häberli Chief Technology Officer
Mathias Mörtl Chief Operations Officer
Johannes Hess Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-30.07%1 811
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.00%40 898
GARMIN LTD.-33.49%17 467
ALLEGION PLC-26.97%8 496
ADT INC.-11.30%6 800
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.39%6 378