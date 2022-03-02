Log in
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG

dormakaba : Investor & Analyst Presentation HY1 2021/22

03/02/2022 | 12:37am EST
dormakaba with strong growth in first half of financial year 2021/22 (1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021)

J i m - H e n g L e e ,

C E O

B e r n d B r i n k e r ,

C F O

Half-year results 2021/22

Taking on the challenge

The first two months as CEO

• Focus on S4G strategy implementation

• Ensure a smooth transition in leadership amid an ongoing pandemic situation

• Meet as many people as I can to build bridges and create trust

• Remind everyone that dormakaba remains a healthy company with huge potential worth fighting for

Presentation on half-year results 2021/22

2 March 2022

Half-year results 2021/22 at a glance

Strong growth in first half of financial year 2021/22

  • Strong organic sales growth slightly above full-year guidance, all segments contributed to growth
  • Growth driven by continued strong recovery in Asia, continued good demand in Europe and an improvement of the US commercial construction market
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7.9% driven by good growth. On top positive effects from currency translation and from acquisitions and divestments
  • Slight decline of adjusted EBITDA margin due to impact of higher raw material and freight costs
  • Operating cash flow impacted by higher inventories
  • Slightly higher net profit despite CHF 12 million costs for implementation of new strategy Shape4Growth

CHF 1,349.6 million

Net sales

(previous year CHF 1,227.5 million)

CHF 193.5 million

adjusted EBITDA

(previous year CHF 179.3 million)

CHF 100.6 million

Net profit

(previous year CHF 99.9 million)

6.6%

Organic sales growth

14.3%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (previous year 14.6%)

3.7%

Operating cash flow margin (previous year 15.8%)

Presentation on half-year results 2021/22

2 March 2022

Half-year results 2021/22 at a glance

Highlights and headwinds

+

Organic sales growth in all segments as well as promising order intakes and backlogs

Strong business in Asia, continued demand in Europe and improvement of US commercial construction market

Sales price increases and procurement savings for financial year 2021/22 on track

Ambitious new mid-term targets released at CMD; newly defined growth strategy will ensure that dormakaba will meet these targets

Consistent implementation of new strategy has started

Presentation on half-year results 2021/22

Labor shortages, supply chain issues like for electronic components, and cost inflation continued to affect business

Adjusted EBITDA margin impacted by product mix, higher raw material, freight and labor cost

AS AMER still negatively impacted by Mesker, structured divestment process initiated

Weak Movable Walls business with continued project and investment delays

Management changes created short-term insecurities within dormakaba

2 March 2022

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

DORMA+KABA Holding AG published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
