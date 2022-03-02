dormakaba : Investor & Analyst Presentation HY1 2021/22

Half-year results 2021/22 at a glance

Highlights and headwinds

+

Organic sales growth in all segments as well as promising order intakes and backlogs

Strong business in Asia, continued demand in Europe and improvement of US commercial construction market

Sales price increases and procurement savings for financial year 2021/22 on track

Ambitious new mid-term targets released at CMD; newly defined growth strategy will ensure that dormakaba will meet these targets

Consistent implementation of new strategy has started