Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dorman Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DORM   US2582781009

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

(DORM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dorman Products : Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives

08/13/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

DORMAN ANNOUNCES 571 NEW PRODUCTS, INCLUDING 60 AFTERMARKET EXCLUSIVES

August 11, 2021

Highlights:

  • Aftermarket-firstDorman® OE FIX™ braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for more than 2 million GM trucks add to growing category of time-saving innovations.
  • Active grille shutter assembly for Ford trucks extends fast-growing line for later model vehicles.
  • Other exclusives include LED turn signals for Dodge Ram trucks, third brake lights for Dodge and Toyota vehicles, and an upgraded OE FIX™ windshield washer fluid cap for 14 million GM vehicles.

COLMAR, PENNSYLVANIA - Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 571 new replacement auto parts, including 60 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

This month's new solutions include upgraded, braided stainless steel, flexible fuel linesfor more than 2 million Chevrolet and GMC trucks (819-840). Corroded fuel lines can be tough to replace because they usually require routing rigid metal lines under the vehicle. These OE FIX™ lines are braided stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing, made to specific length for extended cab GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pickups, with new brackets and factory connectors for a better installation experience. Their flexibility also makes them easier to stock on warehouse shelves, taking up a fraction of the normal fuel line footprint.

Another reliable replacement this month is a radiator shutter assembly, also known as an active grille shutter, for more than 1.5 million Ford trucks (601-336). Traditionally, when a vehicle is in motion, air flows through the radiator and cools the engine, but it also results in aerodynamic drag that decreases fuel efficiency. When the engine does not need to be cooled, active grille shutters close to restrict airflow through the grille, routing it around the

3400 East Walnut Street, Colmar PA 18915

dormanproducts.com

1

PRESS RELEASE

vehicle, increasing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Dorman now has 40 replacementsin this growing category, the need for which is expected to increase in coming years as more vehicles are released with this new technology to meet increasingly stringent fuel efficiency standards.

Other highlights this month include:

  • An OE FIX windshield washer fluid cap (54262) for more than 14 million vehicles, featuring an enhanced tether design to help prevent the cap from eventually breaking off and getting lost.
  • Aftermarket-exclusiveside mirror turn signals with LED lights for over 1 million Dodge Ram trucks (926-392/926-393).
  • Aftermarket-exclusivethird brake lights for millions of Dodge and Toyota vehicles (923-130/923-138)

These are just a few of Dorman's featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman's new product announcements directly every month, go to DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman's analysis of third-party reports. OE FIX is a trademark of Dorman Products, Inc. or one of its affiliates.

Contact: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization

3400 East Walnut Street, Colmar PA 18915

dormanproducts.com

2

PRESS RELEASE

offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman's prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Dorman's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form

10-Q filed with the SEC on July 26, 2021 and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman's website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.

3400 East Walnut Street, Colmar PA 18915

dormanproducts.com

3

Disclaimer

Dorman Products Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
09:22aDORMAN PRODUCTS : Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusive..
PU
08/11DORMAN PRODUCTS : to Launch 571 New Replacement Automotive Parts
MT
08/11Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
GL
08/11Dorman Products, Inc. Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Ex..
CI
08/10DORMAN PRODUCTS : Completes Acquisition of Dayton Parts and Provides Updated 202..
PU
08/10DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion o..
AQ
08/10DORMAN PRODUCTS : Completes Acquisition of Dayton Parts and Provides Updated 202..
AQ
08/10Dorman Products, Inc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
08/10Dorman Products, Inc. acquired Dayton Parts, LLC from AEA Investors Small Bus..
CI
07/26DORMAN PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 225 M - -
Net income 2021 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 163 M 3 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 681
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dorman Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 99,36 $
Average target price 115,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Olsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Hession Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Steven L. Berman Executive Chairman
John McKnight Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Paul R. Lederer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.14.44%3 163
CUMMINS INC.5.30%34 341
RHEINMETALL AG-4.90%4 173
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION29.55%3 674
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED65.07%3 536
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.08%3 200