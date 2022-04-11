Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dorman Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DORM   US2582781009

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.

(DORM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
95.64 USD   +0.31%
04:31pDorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:31pDorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/07Dorman Issues First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLMAR, Pa., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022 before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on April 25, 2022.

About Dorman Products

At Dorman, we give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering more than 118,000 distinct parts, covering both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.

Investor Relations Contact
David Hession, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
dhession@dormanproducts.com
(215) 997-1800


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
04:31pDorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:31pDorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/07Dorman Issues First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
04/06Dorman Announces Nearly 400 New Products, Including More Than 70 Aftermarket-Exclusive ..
GL
04/06Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Nearly 400 New Products, Including More Than 70 Afterma..
CI
03/30Dorman Launches Shop Press, A New Hub for Auto Repair News and Thinking
GL
03/09Dorman Announces 250 New Products for March, Including 100+ Aftermarket-Exclusive Solut..
AQ
03/09Dorman Products, Inc. Announces the Release of 250 New Auto Parts, Including More Than ..
CI
02/22DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/22Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 619 M - -
Net income 2022 173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 006 M 3 006 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 360
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dorman Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 95,34 $
Average target price 110,67 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Olsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Hession Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Steven L. Berman Executive Chairman
John McKnight Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Donna Long Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-15.64%3 006
CUMMINS INC.-10.75%27 660
RHEINMETALL AG133.87%9 149
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED19.94%4 125
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-18.40%2 767
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.-31.43%2 355