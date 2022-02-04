Doro : Invitation to presentation of Doro's 2021 Year-end report

The webcast will be available via Doro's financial website www.doro.com/corporate or https://tv.streamfabriken.com/doro-q4-2021. The webcast will be held in English.
To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following numbers:
Sweden: +46850 55 83 69
United Kingdom: +44 33 33 00 92 34
United States: +1 6467 22 49 56
France: +331 70 75 0 7 36
The presentation will be available at www.doro.com/corporate after publication of the report. The webcast will be available at the same address after the live broadcast
Disclaimer
DORO AB published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 18:05:12 UTC.