    DORO   SE0000215493

DORO AB (PUBL)

(DORO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/04 11:29:43 am
28.35 SEK   +0.18%
01:06pDORO : Invitation to presentation of Doro's 2021 Year-end report
PU
2021Careium Begins Trading On Nasdaq Following Doro's Distribution
MT
2021CEO change for Doro AB
AQ
Doro : Invitation to presentation of Doro's 2021 Year-end report

02/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
The webcast will be available via Doro's financial website www.doro.com/corporate or https://tv.streamfabriken.com/doro-q4-2021. The webcast will be held in English.

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following numbers:
Sweden: +46850 55 83 69
United Kingdom: +44 33 33 00 92 34
United States: +1 6467 22 49 56
France: +331 70 75 0 7 36

The presentation will be available at www.doro.com/corporate after publication of the report. The webcast will be available at the same address after the live broadcast

Disclaimer

DORO AB published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 18:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 285 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 72,0 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net cash 2021 30,0 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 688 M 75,2 M 75,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 817
Free-Float -
Chart DORO AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Doro AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORO AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 28,30 SEK
Average target price 52,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorgen Nilsson President & Chief Executive Officer
Isabelle Senges Chief Financial Officer
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Juha Mört Director
Victor Eric Saeijs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORO AB (PUBL)-8.41%76
APPLE INC.-2.63%2 821 631
XIAOMI CORPORATION-13.23%52 291
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-17.25%20 943
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.68%17 069
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-12.50%1 220