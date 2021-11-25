dorsaVi : AGM ADDRESS BY CHAIRMAN AND CEO PRESENTATION
11/25/2021 | 04:50pm EST
26 November 2021
2021 Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address and CEO Presentation
We attach a copy of the Chairman's address and the CEO's presentation to be delivered to shareholders at the dorsaVi Ltd virtual Annual General Meeting to be held today, Friday, 26 November 2021 at 9:00 am (Melbourne time).
About dorsaVi
dorsaVi Ltd (ASX: DVL) is an ASX company focused on developing innovative motion analysis device technologies for use in clinical applications, elite sports, and occupational health and safety. dorsaVi believes its wearable sensor technology enables, for the first time, many aspects of detailed human movement and position to be accurately captured, quantified, and assessed outside a biomechanics lab, in both real-time and real situations for up to 24hours. dorsaVi's focus is on two major markets:
Workplace: dorsaVi enables employers to assess risk of injury for employees as well as test the effectiveness of proposed changes to OHS workplace design, equipment or methods based on objective evidence. dorsaVi works either directly with major corporations, or through an insurance company's customer base with the aim of reducing workplace compensation and claims. dorsaVi has been used by major corporations including Sodexo, London Underground, Vinci Construction, Crown Resorts, Caterpillar (US), Monash Health, Coles, Woolworths, Toll, Toyota, Orora (formerly Amcor) and BHP Billiton.
Clinical: dorsaVi is transforming the management of patients with its clinical solutions (ViMove, ViMove2 and Professional Suite) which provide objective assessment, monitoring outside the clinic and immediate biofeedback. The clinical market is broken down into physical therapy (physiotherapists), hospital in the home and elite sports. Hospital in the home refers to the remote management of patients by clinicians outside of physical therapy (i.e. for orthopaedic conditions). dorsaVi's Telehealth provides a virtual clinic, enabling clinicians to do business differently and take their patient consultations online. Elite sports refers to the management and optimisation of athletes through objective evidence for decisions on return to play, measurement of biomechanics and immediate biofeedback to enable peak performance.
2021 has followed 2020 as a very challenging year and thankfully we are starting to see ourselves emerge from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The dorsaVi business has shown strong resilience in working through this period continuing to reduce costs, grow our recurring revenue and sign on major partners like Medtronic and QBE.
It was reassuring to see an improvement in our second half results, which represented an uplift in revenues coinciding with the COVID-19 recovery and subsequent return to work in the US and UK. As these regions continue to return to work, we are confident that dorsaVi's recovery will continue accordingly, especially seeing Australian companies are now opening for business.
Our diversified business across our key geographies has provided some protection to localised lockdowns leading to a more stable business, which has been complemented by our ability to work from home. This has allowed our CEO, Andrew Ronchi, to move back to Australia from his three years in the US and leverage his in-depth knowledge of the US Workplace and Clinical markets, maintaining robust relationships with US customers that are now being managed virtually. Andrew's hard work has put us in a strong position to grow in the US and we look forward to him replicating the success in Australia.
From a clinical perspective, our customers are seeking remote digital health solutions which provide objective assessment, remote monitoring and immediate biofeedback. The Clinical market has seen growth despite COVID-19 related challenges as clinicians look for ways to grow their business coming out of COVID. dorsaVi has been executing on its strategy to win large-scale customers, substantiated by the ongoing partnership with Medtronic. Importantly, our ongoing work with leading clinical institutions and hospitals has led to optimised sensor technology, as these organisations have stringent product and data privacy requirements.
The Workplace market is primed for growth as people return to work after prolonged periods of rest or being home bound, meaning their bodies are more at risk of manual handling injuries as workers condition their body for manual work. dorsaVi is positioned strongly to capitalise on this scenario, which we aim to do through alignment with channel partners, such as QBE Australia. In the Workplace market, dorsaVi enables employers to assess risk of injury for their employees as well as test the effectiveness new workplace designs, equipment modifications or methods based on objective evidence.
dorsaVi continues to pursue its lean management strategy by reducing our cost base through FY21 for the fourth successive year. Running lean forms an integral part of the Company's strategy and has allowed for important investment in R&D. By investing strategically in product development, dorsaVi
has ensured it will continue to meet the advanced compliance requirements of sophisticated customers, while simultaneously increasing the appeal of our products to win new top tier customers.
Subsequent to the financial year, dorsaVi was pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Troy DiDomenico as Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of experience in senior financial and operational roles, and a track record of successes in SaaS companies, geographic expansion and existing market growth, Troy is a welcome addition to the dorsaVi management team and will commence in the CFO role, with plans to transition into a joint CFO/COO role in the coming months. Additionally, Damian Connellan and Matthew May have stepped down from their positions as part- time CFO and GM respectively. On behalf of the Company, we would like to take this opportunity to thank them both for their significant contribution to dorsaVi during their tenure. We wish Damian and Matt all the very best for the future.
As previously announced to the market, this will be my final AGM with dorsaVi as I'm resigning as a Director and Chairman of the company, effective after today. I wish the dorsaVi team and my fellow Board members the very best for the future and will keep a keen interest on the company's progress. The Company is progressing through a Board refresh program and will keep shareholders updated in due course of changes when they are made.
Finally, on behalf of the board I'd like to thank Andrew and the entire dorsaVi team for their dedication and commitment, and to you our shareholders for your support and loyalty.
I'd now like to invite Andrew to give shareholders an operational update on the Company.
AGM Presentation
November 2021
