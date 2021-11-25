dorsaVi : AGM ADDRESS BY CHAIRMAN AND CEO PRESENTATION

DORSAVI LTD

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

26 NOVEMBER 2021

OPENING ADDRESS BY

MR GREG TWEEDLY, CHAIRMAN, DORSAVI LTD

2021 has followed 2020 as a very challenging year and thankfully we are starting to see ourselves emerge from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The dorsaVi business has shown strong resilience in working through this period continuing to reduce costs, grow our recurring revenue and sign on major partners like Medtronic and QBE.

It was reassuring to see an improvement in our second half results, which represented an uplift in revenues coinciding with the COVID-19 recovery and subsequent return to work in the US and UK. As these regions continue to return to work, we are confident that dorsaVi's recovery will continue accordingly, especially seeing Australian companies are now opening for business.

Our diversified business across our key geographies has provided some protection to localised lockdowns leading to a more stable business, which has been complemented by our ability to work from home. This has allowed our CEO, Andrew Ronchi, to move back to Australia from his three years in the US and leverage his in-depth knowledge of the US Workplace and Clinical markets, maintaining robust relationships with US customers that are now being managed virtually. Andrew's hard work has put us in a strong position to grow in the US and we look forward to him replicating the success in Australia.

From a clinical perspective, our customers are seeking remote digital health solutions which provide objective assessment, remote monitoring and immediate biofeedback. The Clinical market has seen growth despite COVID-19 related challenges as clinicians look for ways to grow their business coming out of COVID. dorsaVi has been executing on its strategy to win large-scale customers, substantiated by the ongoing partnership with Medtronic. Importantly, our ongoing work with leading clinical institutions and hospitals has led to optimised sensor technology, as these organisations have stringent product and data privacy requirements.

The Workplace market is primed for growth as people return to work after prolonged periods of rest or being home bound, meaning their bodies are more at risk of manual handling injuries as workers condition their body for manual work. dorsaVi is positioned strongly to capitalise on this scenario, which we aim to do through alignment with channel partners, such as QBE Australia. In the Workplace market, dorsaVi enables employers to assess risk of injury for their employees as well as test the effectiveness new workplace designs, equipment modifications or methods based on objective evidence.

dorsaVi continues to pursue its lean management strategy by reducing our cost base through FY21 for the fourth successive year. Running lean forms an integral part of the Company's strategy and has allowed for important investment in R&D. By investing strategically in product development, dorsaVi