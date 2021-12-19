Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DorsaVi Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVL   AU000000DVL0

DORSAVI LTD

(DVL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.019 AUD   +5.56%
DORSAVI : Application for quotation of securities - DVL
PU
11/25DorsaVi Ltd Announces Retirement of Greg Tweedly as Director of the Company
CI
11/25DORSAVI : Agm address by chairman and ceo presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dorsaVi : Application for quotation of securities - DVL

12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DORSAVI LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DVL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,448,713

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DORSAVI LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

15129742409

1.3

ASX issuer code

DVL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

Ordinary Shares issued under Employee Share Ownership Plan.

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DVL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2,448,713

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to page 18 of the 2021 AGM Notice for a summary of the material terms of the employee share ownership plan.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211025/pdf/45219mcmdqh1w1.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

17/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,448,713

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.020200

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

dorsaVi Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
