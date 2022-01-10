Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DorsaVi Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVL   AU000000DVL0

DORSAVI LTD

(DVL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

dorsaVi : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DVL

01/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DORSAVI LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DVLAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

1,650,003

07/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DORSAVI LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

15129742409

1.3

ASX issuer code

DVL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

DVLAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

550,001

Ashraf Attia

Ashraf Attia

550,001

Caroline Elliott

Evinby Pty Ltd ATF The Lorrol Family

Trust

550,001

Michael Panaccio

Starfish Ventures Pty Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to the following link for the dorsaVi Employee Share Ownership Plan:

https://www.dorsavi.com/au/en/investor-relations/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The securities were issued in accordance with approval granted by shareholders on 26 November 2021.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,650,003

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

dorsaVi Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 22:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORSAVI LTD
05:58pDORSAVI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DVL
PU
2021DORSAVI : Application for quotation of securities - DVL
PU
2021DorsaVi Ltd Announces Retirement of Greg Tweedly as Director of the Company
CI
2021DORSAVI : Agm address by chairman and ceo presentation
PU
2021Dorsavi Grows Fiscal Q1 Revenue by 54%, Expects 'Promising Outlook' in Fiscal Q2
MT
2021DORSAVI : Appoints CFO; Shares Decline 5%
MT
2021DorsaVi Appoints Troy Di Domenico as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2021DORSAVI : Chairman to Step Down in November
MT
2021DorsaVi Announces Greg Tweedly Intention to Retire as Chairman and as A Director
CI
2021Dorsavi Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,87 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net income 2021 -2,03 M -1,46 M -1,46 M
Net cash 2021 1,10 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,08 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart DORSAVI LTD
Duration : Period :
dorsaVi Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORSAVI LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Ronchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Troy di Domenico Chief Financial Officer
David Erikson Chief Technology Officer
Ashraf Attia Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Elliott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORSAVI LTD0.00%5
SMC CORPORATION-2.59%43 171
COGNEX CORPORATION-8.08%12 638
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-10.71%11 042
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-2.97%9 373
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-0.04%8 334