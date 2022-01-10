|
dorsaVi : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DVL
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DORSAVI LTD
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 11, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DORSAVI LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
11/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
DVLAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
7/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Please refer to the following link for the dorsaVi Employee Share Ownership Plan:
https://www.dorsavi.com/au/en/investor-relations/
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The securities were issued in accordance with approval granted by shareholders on 26 November 2021.
