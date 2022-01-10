dorsaVi : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DVL

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

DVLAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 550,001 Ashraf Attia Ashraf Attia 550,001 Caroline Elliott Evinby Pty Ltd ATF The Lorrol Family Trust 550,001 Michael Panaccio Starfish Ventures Pty Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Please refer to the following link for the dorsaVi Employee Share Ownership Plan:

https://www.dorsavi.com/au/en/investor-relations/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The securities were issued in accordance with approval granted by shareholders on 26 November 2021.