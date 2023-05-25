Dotdigital adds Microsoft AI to customer data platform

dotdigital Group PLC - London-based online marketing company - Launches series of enhancements to its customer experience and data platform. These include the launch of an artificial intelligence campaign creation functionality powered by Microsoft Azure's OpenAI GPT-3.5 service. Company says this will help marketers improve campaign content, save time and maximise customer engagement. dotdogital has launched a new machine learning-driven set of predictive analytics to analyse customers' purchasing habits and produce actionable insights, such as which customers are likely to spend the most over time.

Chief Product & Technology Officer Steve Shaw says: "Today's launch puts cutting-edge AI at the fingertips of marketers and represents a significant leap forward as it is seamlessly baked into their day-to-day campaign processes. This makes it infinitely more usable than AI implementations seen elsewhere and ultimately improves how effective our customers' digital marketing efforts are."

Current stock price: 88.33 pence, down 1.9% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 14%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.