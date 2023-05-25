Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Dotdigital Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOTD   GB00B3W40C23

DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC

(DOTD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:17:39 2023-05-25 am EDT
88.33 GBX   -1.86%
09:22aDotdigital adds Microsoft AI to customer data platform
AN
02:00aDotdigital Group plc Launches Enhanced Platform Functionality
CI
04/14Ciphr bolsters its board with new CMO
AQ
News 
Summary

Dotdigital adds Microsoft AI to customer data platform

05/25/2023 | 09:22am EDT
dotdigital Group PLC - London-based online marketing company - Launches series of enhancements to its customer experience and data platform. These include the launch of an artificial intelligence campaign creation functionality powered by Microsoft Azure's OpenAI GPT-3.5 service. Company says this will help marketers improve campaign content, save time and maximise customer engagement. dotdogital has launched a new machine learning-driven set of predictive analytics to analyse customers' purchasing habits and produce actionable insights, such as which customers are likely to spend the most over time.

Chief Product & Technology Officer Steve Shaw says: "Today's launch puts cutting-edge AI at the fingertips of marketers and represents a significant leap forward as it is seamlessly baked into their day-to-day campaign processes. This makes it infinitely more usable than AI implementations seen elsewhere and ultimately improves how effective our customers' digital marketing efforts are."

Current stock price: 88.33 pence, down 1.9% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 14%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOTDIGITAL GROUP PLC -1.98% 88.3301 Delayed Quote.8.70%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.45% 313.85 Delayed Quote.30.87%
