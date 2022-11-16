Dotdigital annual profit rises amid 22% jump in email marketing volume

(Alliance News) - Dotdigital Group PLC on Wednesday said its full year profit increased, due to existing client growth and improved customer retention in Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

The London-based online marketing automation company said pretax profit grew 5.7% to GBP13.6 million for the year ended June 30 2022, from GBP12.9 million last year.

Revenue increased 8% to GBP62.8 million from GBP58.1 million, with growth across all global regions.

Dotdigital's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 10% to GBP21.7 million from GBP19.8 million. The company said this follows an improving margin due to a 22% rise in email marketing volumes.

Looking ahead, Dotdigital said revenue growth and profitability for the new financial year are expected to be "marginally ahead" of forecasts.

Dotdigital will pay a final dividend of 0.98 pence per share, up 14% year-on-year from 0.86p.

Dotdigital shares were up 3.5% to 85.49 on Wednesday afternoon in London.

