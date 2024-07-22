(Alliance News) - Dotstay Spa has signed strategic partnerships with the companies 4Health Srl, a company specializing in search and support services for the housing placement of work units neighboring locations active in the luxury hotel hospitality sector, and SafeActive Consulting Srl, a company operating in strategic business and operational consulting for projects in technology, luxury, TLC and healthcare.

"The partnership is part of the company's strategy to develop B2B business in order to increase revenues and margins without any financial risk. Both partner companies, in fact, assist prestigious hotels and luxury accommodations, with the aim of helping hotel management find accommodation in a short period of time for employees and staff associates residing off-site," reads the released note.

Dotstay will have the function of searching the market, at the request of the partners, for the best housing solutions for employees throughout the country, thus increasing its direct rental properties and simultaneously helping 4Health and SafeActive Consulting's client hotels to offer congenial accommodation to their staff members arriving from far and abroad.

The Partners will pay Dotstay a fixed amount upfront for each employee.

"In this way, the company will be able to increase its direct rental properties without having to make any investment in renting the properties in advance," the company explains in the released communication.

Dotstay on Monday is flat at EUR2.48 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.