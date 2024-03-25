(Alliance News) - Dotstay Spa announced Monday that it worsened its loss in 2023, closing down EUR1.2 million from a loss of EUR252,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Total revenues in the period stood at EUR747,000 from EUR375,000 in 2022.

Ebitda in 2023 was negativp to EUR915,000 from a negative EUR145,000, while Ebit was negativp to EUR1.1 million from a negative ERU223,000 in 2022.

Net financial position was EUR699,000 from a positive position of EUR1.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The company said there are 72 total properties of which 56 are under direct lease and 16 under property management, compared to 40 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Dotstay on Monday closed flat at EUR7.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.