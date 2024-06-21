MEDIA RELEASEDottikon, June 21, 2024

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange DOTTIKON ES Increases Free Float Further - Markus Blocher Now Holds 64.74 Percent

Dottikon, Switzerland, June 21, 2024 - DOTTIKON ES Group, positioned as strategic development and manufacturing partner and specialized in the area of hazardous reactions and the exclusive synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and fine chemicals, announces that Markus Blocher, majority shareholder of Dottikon ES Holding AG ("DOTTIKON ES"), has placed 75'000 of his directly held DOTTIKON ES registered shares (DESN) with an existing, long-term entrepreneurship -oriented investor for a fixed price of CHF 260 per share. With this transaction, the free float will be increased by a further 0.54 percentage points. Markus Blocher now holds directly and indirectly through EVOLMA Holding AG overall 64.74 percent of DOTTIKON ES.

DOTTIKON ES Group has grown at an average annual rate of 17 percent over the past five years. Strong demand from the biopharmaceutical market and the momentum to reduce geopolitical risks in the supply chain have increased sharply, especially from customers in the United States. If this trend continues, DOTTIKON ES will have to decide in the future whether it will further expand its production capacities, despite the currently ongoing strong expansion at its site in Dottikon, Switzerland. Against this background, the majority shareholder Markus Blocher has previously announced that he is willing to sell a certain number of DOTTIKON ES registered shares to entrepreneurship -oriented investors to increase the free float towards 30 percent. However, he is not willing to go below the 60 percent mark. This should enable interested larger investors to participate in DOTTIKON ES in a timely manner and secure a broadly based long-term financing for continued growth of DOTTIKON ES in the future.

