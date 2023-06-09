Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Dottikon ES Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DESN   CH0582581713

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG

(DESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:15 2023-06-09 am EDT
247.50 CHF   +0.81%
12:16pDottikon Es : Increase Free Float to Secure Long-term Growth
PU
06/02Dottikon ES Holding AG: Under the radar
MS
05/31Dottikon ES Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Summary 
Summary

Dottikon ES : Increase Free Float to Secure Long-term Growth

06/09/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
MEDIA RELEASEDottikon, June 9, 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange DOTTIKON ES - Increase Free Float to Secure Long-termGrowth

Dottikon, Switzerland, June 9, 2023 - DOTTIKON ES Group, positioned as strategic development and manufacturing partner and specialized in the area of hazardous reactions and the exclusive synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and fine chemicals, has grown at an average annual rate of over 20 percent over the past five years. Strong demand from the biopharma market and the momentum to reduce geopolitical risks in the supply chain has increased sharply, especially from customers in the USA. If this trend continues, DOTTIKON ES will have to decide in two to three years whether it will further expand its capacity in production, despite the currently ongoing expansions at its site in Dottikon, Switzerland. Against this background, the majority shareholder Dr. Markus Blocher announced that he will increase the free float towards 30 percent through a fixed price placement of registered DOTTIKON ES shares (DESN) supported by the Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) as Sole Lead Manager. However, he is not willing to go below the

60 percent mark. This should enable new interested larger investors to participate in DOTTIKON ES in a timely manner and secure in two to three years a broadly based long-term financing for continued growth of DOTTIKON ES.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates, and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and positions itself as strategic development and manufacturing partner and performance leader. Its safety culture created over the past 110 years guides the innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous processing in order to challenge, tighten, or shorten conventional chemical synthesis routes, improve selectivities, yields, and purities, as well as reduce energy consumption, waste, and CO2 emissions sustainably. The versatile technology and equipment portfolio is used, main- tained, and continuously expanded to design, develop, and optimize chemical processes and technical manufacturing procedures for the rapid scale-up from kilograms to multi-tons in order to produce and deliver the respective market volumes.

DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efficient project development and management, clear and transparent data and process documentation, and close customer communication.

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Symbol: DESN

Security number: 58258171

ISIN: CH0582581713

For further information, please contact

Markus Blocher, Ph.D.

CEO

Dottikon ES Holding AG Tel +41 56 616 82 01 investor-relations@dottikon.com

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

Disclaimer

Dottikon ES Holding AG published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 16:15:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
