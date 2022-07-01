MEDIA RELEASEDottikon, July 1, 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange DOTTIKON ES' Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

Dottikon, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 - The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 17th Annual General Meeting of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG in Baden. The 201 present shareholders represented 12'664'293 voting rights and therefore 94.7% of the total of 13'377'914 registered shares with voting rights.

The Annual Report, the financial statements 2021/22, and the Group financial statements 2021/22 of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The Compensation Report 2021/22 was presented to and taken notice of by the Annual General Meeting. Discharge for the business year 2021/22 was granted to the responsible members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management. Further, the proposal of the Board of Directors to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account and to pay no dividend was accepted. The previous Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Markus Blocher was confirmed for another one-year term. In addition, Dr. Alfred Scheidegger was reelected for a one-year term as Deputy Chairman and Dr. Bernhard Urwyler as member of the Board. All three Board members were reelected for a term of one year as members of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Markus Blocher was elected as its Chairman and Dr. Alfred Scheidegger as Deputy Chairman. The proposed maximum amounts of prospective remunerations for the Board of Directors and Senior Management, respectively, were approved. KPMG AG, Zug, was reelected as external auditor for another one- year term. Dr. iur. Michael Wicki, attorney-at-law and notary public, was reelected as independent proxy until and for the 18th Annual General Meeting.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates, and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and positions itself as strategic development and manufacturing partner and performance leader. Its safety culture created over the past 105 years guides the innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous processing in order to challenge, tighten, or shorten conventional chemical synthesis routes, improve selectivities, yields, and purities, and reduce waste sustainably. The versatile technology and equipment portfolio is used, maintained, and continuously expanded to design, develop, and optimize chemical processes and technical manufacturing procedures for the rapid scale-up from kilograms to multi-tons in order to produce and deliver the respective market volumes. DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efficient project development and management, clear and transparent data and process documentation, and close customer communication.