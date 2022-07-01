Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Dottikon Es Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    DESN   CH0582581713

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG

(DESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-01 am EDT
204.00 CHF   -0.49%
Dottikon Es : Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

07/01/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
MEDIA RELEASEDottikon, July 1, 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange DOTTIKON ES' Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

Dottikon, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 - The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 17th Annual General Meeting of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG in Baden. The 201 present shareholders represented 12'664'293 voting rights and therefore 94.7% of the total of 13'377'914 registered shares with voting rights.

The Annual Report, the financial statements 2021/22, and the Group financial statements 2021/22 of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The Compensation Report 2021/22 was presented to and taken notice of by the Annual General Meeting. Discharge for the business year 2021/22 was granted to the responsible members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management. Further, the proposal of the Board of Directors to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account and to pay no dividend was accepted. The previous Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Markus Blocher was confirmed for another one-year term. In addition, Dr. Alfred Scheidegger was reelected for a one-year term as Deputy Chairman and Dr. Bernhard Urwyler as member of the Board. All three Board members were reelected for a term of one year as members of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Markus Blocher was elected as its Chairman and Dr. Alfred Scheidegger as Deputy Chairman. The proposed maximum amounts of prospective remunerations for the Board of Directors and Senior Management, respectively, were approved. KPMG AG, Zug, was reelected as external auditor for another one- year term. Dr. iur. Michael Wicki, attorney-at-law and notary public, was reelected as independent proxy until and for the 18th Annual General Meeting.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates, and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and positions itself as strategic development and manufacturing partner and performance leader. Its safety culture created over the past 105 years guides the innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous processing in order to challenge, tighten, or shorten conventional chemical synthesis routes, improve selectivities, yields, and purities, and reduce waste sustainably. The versatile technology and equipment portfolio is used, maintained, and continuously expanded to design, develop, and optimize chemical processes and technical manufacturing procedures for the rapid scale-up from kilograms to multi-tons in order to produce and deliver the respective market volumes. DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efficient project development and management, clear and transparent data and process documentation, and close customer communication.

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, Fax +41 56 616 89 45, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Symbol: DESN

Security number: 58258171

ISIN: CH0582581713

For further information please contact

Markus Blocher, Ph.D.

CEO

Dottikon ES Holding AG

Tel +41 56 616 82 01

Fax +41 56 616 89 45 investor-relations@dottikon.com

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, Fax +41 56 616 89 45, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

Disclaimer

Dottikon ES Holding AG published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 17:02:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 825 M 2 935 M 2 935 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 8 520 714x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Dottikon Es Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 205,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Blocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Born Controller
Urs Brändli Project Manager-Research & Development
Alfred Scheidegger Deputy Chairman
Bernhard Urwyler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG-27.31%2 959
MERCK KGAA-29.07%73 175
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-2.71%12 061
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-22.94%4 527
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-23.84%3 770
YUHAN CORPORATION-9.82%2 941