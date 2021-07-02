Log in
Dottikon Es : Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

07/02/2021 | 11:59am EDT
MEDIA RELEASE

Dottikon, July 2, 2021

DOTTIKON ES' Shareholders Approve all Proposals of the Board of Directors

Dottikon, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG's 16th Annual General Meeting took place without the physical presence of the shareholders, who sent in their voting instructions electronically or via mail and approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The 1'182 shareholders who participated in the vote represented 12'566'533 voting rights and therefore 95.2% of the total of 13'205'051 registered shares with voting rights.

The Annual Report, the financial statements 2020/21, and the Group financial statements 2020/21 of DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The Compensation Report 2020/21 was presented to and taken notice of by the Annual General Meeting. Discharge for the business year 2020/21 was granted to the responsible members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management. Further, the proposal of the Board of Directors to carry forward the entire retained earnings to new account and to pay no dividend was accepted. The previous Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Markus Blocher was confirmed for another one-year term. In addition, Dr. Alfred Scheidegger was reelected for a one-year term as Deputy Chairman and Dr. Bernhard Urwyler as member of the Board. All three Board members were reelected for a term of one year as members of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Markus Blocher was elected as its Chairman and Dr. Alfred Scheidegger as Deputy Chairman. The proposed maximum amounts of prospective remunerations for the Board of Directors and Senior Management, respectively, were approved. KPMG AG, Zug, was reelected as external auditor for another one- year term. Dr. iur. Michael Wicki, attorney-at-law and notary public, was reelected as independent proxy for the 17th Annual General Meeting.

DOTTIKON ES manufactures high-quality performance chemicals, intermediates, and exclusive active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the world's leading chemical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industry. The company with its production site in Dottikon (Aargau, Switzerland) is specialized in hazardous reactions and positions itself as strategic development and manufacturing partner and performance leader. Its safety culture created over the past 105 years guides the innovative use of hazardous reactions, low-temperature and high-pressure chemistry, as well as continuous processing in order to challenge, tighten, or shorten conventional chemical synthesis routes, improve selectivities, yields, and purities, and reduce waste. The versatile technology and equipment portfolio is used, maintained, and continuously expanded to design, develop, and optimize chemical processes and technical manufacturing procedures for the rapid scale-up from kilograms to multitons in order to produce and deliver the respective market volumes. DOTTIKON ES' one-site strategy allows reduced decision and communication pathways. This ensures rapid and efficient project development, clear and transparent data and process docu- mentation, and close customer communication.

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, Fax +41 56 616 89 45, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Symbol: DESN

Security number: 58258171

ISIN: CH0582581713

For further information please contact

Markus Blocher, Ph.D.

CEO

Dottikon ES Holding AG

Tel +41 56 616 82 01

Fax +41 56 616 89 45 investor-relations@dottikon.com

Dottikon ES Holding AG

Dottikon ES Holding AG

P.O. Box, 5605 Dottikon, Switzerland, Tel +41 56 616 81 11, Fax +41 56 616 89 45, investor-relations@dottikon.com, www.dottikon.com

Disclaimer

Dottikon ES Holding AG published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
