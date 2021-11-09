Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dotz Nano Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTZ   AU000000DTZ4

DOTZ NANO LIMITED

(DTZ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Company Presentation - TechOpps Virtual Conference - Nov 21

11/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10 November 2021ASX and MEDIA RELEASE

Company Presentation - Market Eye's 6th Annual TechOpps Virtual Conference

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) ("Dotz" or the "Company") an advanced technology company developing, manufacturing and commercialising marking, tracing and verification solutions, today provides the attached presentations to be made by Chair Bernie Brookes at Market Eye's 6th Annual TechOpps Virtual Conference. Mr

Brookes will be presenting at 5pm AEDT on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

only

The virtual conference will run over 10-11 November and feature presentations from some of Australasia's

leading and emerging tech companies.

The keynote speaker for the event is federal treasurer and deputy leader of the Liberal Party, The Hon. Josh

Frydenberg MP.

Attendance is free. Register for the event and view the full program at https://techopps.live/

use

-ENDS-

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Company Secretary of Dotz Nano Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Media:

Eric Kuret

Tristan Everett

Market Eye

Market Eye

E: eric.kuret@marketeye.com.au

E: tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

P: +61 3 9591 8904

P: +61 403 789 096

personal

About Dotz Nano Limited

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ) is a technology leader in research, production and marketing of anti-counterfeiting, authentication and tracing solutions.

ForIts unique products ValiDotz, BioDotz, Fluorensic and InSpec are exceptional solutions for numerous applications, such as: bio-imaging, liquids tagging, lubricants and DEF authentication, polymers tagging, anti-counterfeiting, brand & reputation protection and oil & gas industry.

To learn more about Dotz, please visit the website and corporate video via the following link www.dotz.tech

1

r personal use only

Tech Ops Presentation November 21

Disclaimer

only

use

personal

r

This presentation has been prepared by Dotz Nano Limited (Dotz). It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in Dotz. You should not treat the contents of this presentation, or any information provided in connection with it, as financial product advice or advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters.

This presentation and the information contained herein and all electronic and/or hard copy documentation which comprise it are being provided to you solely for your information and may not be copied, reproduced, distributed, disclosed or published, in whole or in part, to any other person for any purpose whatsoever at any time without the prior written consent of Dotz. This presentation is not an offer to any person nor is it a prospectus.

Dotz has prepared this document based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is made by Dotz or any of its officers, advisers, agents or employees as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or provided in connection with it, or any omission from this presentation, nor as to the attainability of any estimates, forecast or projections set out in this presentation.

This presentation is not investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. The information contained in this presentation has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals.

This presentation is provided expressly on the basis that you will carry out your own independent inquiries into the matters contained in the presentation and make your own independent decisions about the affairs, financial position or prospects of Dotz. Dotz reserves the right to update, amend or supplement the information at any time in its absolute discretion (without incurring any obligation to do so).

Neither Dotz, nor its related bodies corporate, officers, their advisers, agents and employees accept any responsibility or liability to you or to any other person or entity arising out of this presentation including pursuant to the general law (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise), or under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 and/or the Corporations Act 2001, and any such responsibility or liability is, to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaimed and excluded.

This presentation may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Dotz's business, future prospects and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Dotz has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this presentation, except where required by law

Nothing in this material should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Dotz.

2

r personal use only

About Us.

(ASX: DTZ)

HQ

R&D

Public company;

Australia

Israel & USA

traded on ASX

( Third party )

Works in end-to-end Advanced Materials Dots (CQDs) based , hardware & software solutions, for:

  • virus detection (SARS-CoV-2 and more)
  • Anti-counterfeiting,brand protection & supply chain integrity

Manufacturing

Facilities

Germany & USA

( Third Party)

use only

Non-toxic

Made from carbon sources, Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) are a non-toxic advanced material

Adjustable

The fluorescence colour can be tuned by changing the size or doping of the particle, creating unique digital fingerprints

r personal

Technology.

What are Quantum dots?

Fluoresce

GQDs absorb photons of light, then re-emit photons at a different wavelength. When exposed to UV light, GQDs fluoresce

Applications

GQDs have multiple applications, including biomedical, in-product authentication, tracing, lighting and sensors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dotz Nano Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOTZ NANO LIMITED
05:56pCompany Presentation - TechOpps Virtual Conference - Nov 21
PU
09/14DOTZ NANO : Enters Paraguay Distribution Deal for Coronavirus Test Kits; Shares Gain 5%
MT
09/14Dotz Nano Limited Receives $220,000 Purchase Order for Test Kits
CI
09/02DOTZ NANO : Names CEO; Shares Slide 4%
MT
09/01Dotz Nano Limited Announces Board Appointments
CI
08/30Dotz Nano Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/14Dotz Nano to Distribute Test Kits in the UAE, Egypt, Sudan
MT
07/13Dotz Nano Limited Enters into Distribution Agreement with Hygiene Links in the UAE, Egy..
CI
05/19Dotz Nano Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
04/26Dotz Nano Signs Supply and Distribution Deal for Anti-viral Disinfectant Product
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,38 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,97 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 171 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2019 353x
EV / Sales 2020 161x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart DOTZ NANO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dotz Nano Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOTZ NANO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gideon Shmuel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tomer Segev Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Joseph Brookes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Shtein Chief Technology Officer
Garry Browne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOTZ NANO LIMITED70.83%130
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.39%53 513
AMPHENOL CORPORATION24.88%48 829
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-28.90%44 889
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.47%17 199
JABIL INC.53.37%9 204