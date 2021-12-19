Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Dotz Nano Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTZ   AU000000DTZ4

DOTZ NANO LIMITED

(DTZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.425 AUD   +3.66%
05:20pDOTZ NANO : Application for quotation of securities - DTZ
PU
05:00pDOTZ NANO : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
04:50pDOTZ NANO : Proposed issue of securities - DTZ
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dotz Nano : Application for quotation of securities - DTZ

12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DOTZ NANO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DTZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,565,188

20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DOTZ NANO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

71125264575

1.3

ASX issuer code

DTZ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities that have been paid up into an existing fully paid class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DTZAT : OPTION EXPIRING 16-OCT-2022 EX $0.05

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DTZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of unquoted partly paid +securities that have been

And the date the +securities were

fully paid up and that are now to become quoted on ASX

fully paid up

100,000

20/10/2021

Is this all of the partly paid +securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those partly paid securities now been fully paid up)?

Yes

Issue date

20/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities that have been paid up into an existing fully paid class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DTZAAC : OPTION EXPIRING 11-MAY-2023 EX $0.048

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

DTZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of unquoted partly paid +securities that have been

And the date the +securities were

fully paid up and that are now to become quoted on ASX

fully paid up

750,000

8/12/2021

Is this all of the partly paid +securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those partly paid securities now been fully paid up)?

No

Issue date

20/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dotz Nano Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
