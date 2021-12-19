Dotz Nano : Application for quotation of securities - DTZ

For personal use only

Entity name

DOTZ NANO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date DTZ ORDINARY FULLY PAID 16,565,188 20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement