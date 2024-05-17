Dotz Nano Limited is an Australia-based nanotechnology company engaged in developing climate and industrial nanotechnologies. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing solutions addressing global environmental and industrial challenges, utilizing its carbon-based nano technologies. Its primary focus is centered around carbon dioxide (CO2) management technologies for a carbon-neutral future. The Companyâs proprietary carbon-based solid sorbent offers a sustainable approach, facilitating industrial decarbonization. Its two main areas of focus are in-product tagging solutions for anticounterfeiting and monitoring, primarily for the oil and gas and chemical sectors, and carbon-based sorbent technology for industrial decarbonization and sustainability. Its solutions include Dotz Earth and Dotz Shield. Dotz Shield solution offers anti-counterfeiting and monitoring in-product taggants for brand protection, product liability and in-field testing.