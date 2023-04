Dotz S A : Fato Relevante

Extraordinary General Meeting with the resolution on the proposed reverse split of all

Disclosure, on the Company's and CVM's website, of the minutes of the Shareholders'

Holding of the Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting that will deliberate on the

to fractions of shares resulting from the reverse split; and (iv) the composition of the

reverse split of Company´s shares; (ii) the reverse split factor; (iii) the treatment to be given

reverse split of Company´s shares, containing (i) the procedure to be adopted for the

Disclosure, on the Company's and CVM's website, of the Management Proposal for the

accordance with the provisions of art. 124 of Law No. 6,404/76, of the Extraordinary

Disclosure, on the Company's and CVM's website, and publication in newspapers, in

Company's shareholders and the market in general the approval by the Company's Board

On the date of the Board of

Disclosure, on the Company's and CVM's website, of a Material Fact informing the

Meeting with the resolution on the proposal for the reverse stock split and approval for

On the date of the Board of

Disclosure, on the Company´s and CVM´s website, of the minutes of the Board of Directors'

Submission for deliberation by the Board of Directors of the proposed reverse split of all

Dotz S.A ("Company"), in compliance with Official Letter 425/2023-SLS, in addition to Official Letter 476/2023-SLS, both from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") - Superintendence of Listing and Issuer Supervision, received on March 22 and April 3, 2023, respectively, hereby presents the timeline for carrying out the necessary procedures for the reverse split of all Company´s shares, as follows:

Response to Official Letter 425/2023-SLS from B3 Superintendence of Listing and Issuer Supervision

Disclosure, on the Company's and CVM's website, of the Notice to Shareholders informing

8 the resolutions taken at the General Shareholders' Meeting, including (i) the reverse split On the date of the EGM factor; (ii) the period for adjusting positions; (iii) the date from which the shares will start

to be traded; and (iv) the treatment to be given to fractional shares.

Company reiterates its commitment, under the terms of the applicable regulations, to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about any relevant act or fact related to its business and remains available to provide any additional clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, April 20, 2023.

Otávio Augusto Gomes de Araujo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

