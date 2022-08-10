Double Bond Chemical Ind : On behalf of subsidiary Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical Co., Ltd. to announce the change of president.
08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Provided by: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
17:52:29
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical
Co., Ltd. to announce the change of president.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
president
3.Name of the previous position holder:WU,YI-KAI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:president of Dafeng Xin Yuan Da
Chemical Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:HUANG,PENG-PENG
6.Resume of the new position holder:vice president of Dafeng Xin Yuan Da
Chemical Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:The former president resigned due to personal
career planning.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:34 UTC.