Double Bond Chemical Ind : On behalf of subsidiary Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical Co., Ltd. to announce the change of president.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): president 3.Name of the previous position holder:WU,YI-KAI 4.Resume of the previous position holder:president of Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:HUANG,PENG-PENG 6.Resume of the new position holder:vice president of Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:The former president resigned due to personal career planning. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/10 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.