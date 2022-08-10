Log in
    4764   TW0004764006

DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND. CO., LTD.

(4764)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
53.40 TWD   -0.93%
05:37aDOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND : Resolution by DBC's board of directors not to distribute the first half of 2022's dividends.
PU
05:37aDOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND : The Company's 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.
PU
07/21DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND : On behalf of subsidiaries Double Bond Chemical Global Co., Ltd. and DBC Group Co., Ltd. to announce the Board of Directors' Resolution of earnings distribution.
PU
Double Bond Chemical Ind : On behalf of subsidiary Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical Co., Ltd. to announce the change of president.

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 17:52:29
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Dafeng Xin Yuan Da Chemical
Co., Ltd. to announce the change of president.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/08/10
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
president
3.Name of the previous position holder:WU,YI-KAI
4.Resume of the previous position holder:president of Dafeng Xin Yuan Da
Chemical Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:HUANG,PENG-PENG
6.Resume of the new position holder:vice president of Dafeng Xin Yuan Da
Chemical Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:The former president resigned due to personal
career planning.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/10
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
