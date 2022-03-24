Double Bond Chemical Ind : Resolution by DBC's board of directors to issue new shares through capitalization of retained earnings.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/24 2.Source of capital increase funds:Capitalization of Retained Earnings 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): NT$48,420,040 and 4,842,004 shares 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 7.Par value per share:NT$10 8.Issue price:N/A 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A 10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:60 shares gratuitously allotted for every thousand shares 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: Shareholders may collect fractional shares and register for combination with the company's shareholder service department within 5 days after the ex-right date. For those shares which cannot be consolidated within the specified period or still remain insufficient to one share, cash will be distributed according to their par value (rounded till dollar) in accordance with the provisions of Article 240 of the Company Law, and the Chairman shall be authorized to designate specific persons for purchase of these by cash at par value. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares are the same as to those of existing common shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To strengthen capital structure and assist long-term development and operations 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)If the change of outstanding shares result in the allotment ratio of stock dividends changed, the Board of Directors will be fully authorized for handling such matter by approval of the Shareholders' Meeting. (2)The ex-rights date will be determined by the Board of Directors after the case is resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting and approved by the authorities.If the case needs to be changed by regulations or the authorities, the Board of Directors will be fully authorized for handling such matter by approval of the Shareholders' Meeting.