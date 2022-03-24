Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4764   TW0004764006

DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND., CO., LTD.

(4764)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Double Bond Chemical Ind : Resolution by DBC's board of directors to issue new shares through capitalization of retained earnings.

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/24 Time of announcement 17:47:11
Subject 
 Resolution by DBC's board of directors to
issue new shares through capitalization of
retained earnings.
Date of events 2022/03/24 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/24
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capitalization of Retained Earnings
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
NT$48,420,040 and 4,842,004 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A
10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:60 shares gratuitously allotted for every thousand shares
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
Shareholders may collect fractional shares and register for combination with
the company's shareholder service department within 5 days after the
ex-right date. For those shares which cannot be consolidated within
the specified period or still remain insufficient to one share, cash will be
distributed according to their par value (rounded till dollar) in
accordance with the provisions of Article 240 of the Company Law, and
the Chairman shall be authorized to designate specific persons for
purchase of these by cash at par value.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares are the
same as to those of existing common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To strengthen capital structure and
assist long-term development and operations
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)If the change of outstanding shares result in the allotment ratio of
stock dividends changed, the Board of Directors will be fully authorized
for handling such matter by approval of the Shareholders' Meeting.
(2)The ex-rights date will be determined by the Board of Directors after
the case is resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting and approved by the
authorities.If the case needs to be changed by regulations or
the authorities, the Board of Directors will be fully authorized for
handling such matter by approval of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 633 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net income 2020 62,1 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 470 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,0x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 4 761 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND., CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mao Te Tsai General Manager & Director
Hsiu Hui Tsai Head-Finance
Tung Hai Wang Chairman
Kao Chung Tsai Independent Director
Fu Chun Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND., CO., LTD.-1.34%166
SIKA AG-19.65%50 228
ECOLAB INC.-25.94%49 741
GIVAUDAN SA-19.87%38 019
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-10.19%23 029
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.94%21 146