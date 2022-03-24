Double Bond Chemical Ind : Resolution by DBC's board of directors to issue new shares through capitalization of retained earnings.
03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Provided by: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/24
Time of announcement
17:47:11
Subject
Resolution by DBC's board of directors to
issue new shares through capitalization of
retained earnings.
Date of events
2022/03/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/24
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capitalization of Retained Earnings
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
NT$48,420,040 and 4,842,004 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:N/A
10.Number of shares publicly sold:N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:60 shares gratuitously allotted for every thousand shares
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
Shareholders may collect fractional shares and register for combination with
the company's shareholder service department within 5 days after the
ex-right date. For those shares which cannot be consolidated within
the specified period or still remain insufficient to one share, cash will be
distributed according to their par value (rounded till dollar) in
accordance with the provisions of Article 240 of the Company Law, and
the Chairman shall be authorized to designate specific persons for
purchase of these by cash at par value.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares are the
same as to those of existing common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To strengthen capital structure and
assist long-term development and operations
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)If the change of outstanding shares result in the allotment ratio of
stock dividends changed, the Board of Directors will be fully authorized
for handling such matter by approval of the Shareholders' Meeting.
(2)The ex-rights date will be determined by the Board of Directors after
the case is resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting and approved by the
authorities.If the case needs to be changed by regulations or
the authorities, the Board of Directors will be fully authorized for
handling such matter by approval of the Shareholders' Meeting.
Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:18 UTC.